Borrego Springs community hold town hall meeting to discuss potential placement of SVP

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.

