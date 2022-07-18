ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

Borrego Springs community hold town hall meeting to discuss potential placement of SVP

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – The Borrego Springs community is voicing their...

www.kusi.com

kusi.com

Attorney Maria Severson discusses Ash Street Updates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria announced a potential settlement with Cisterra Development and lender CGA over the 101 Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza real estate deals that would transfer ownership of the properties to the city. The settlement — besides transferring ownership of the former Sempra...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Gaslamp Quarter asks for help enforcing street vending laws

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s almost been a month now since the new street vending laws went into effect here in San Diego. Some areas like Balboa Park completely free of vendors, but in other areas like the beaches and the Gaslamp Quarter it’s apparently more crowded then ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria ignores dozens of homeless people in downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Businesses in downtown San Diego boom from Comic-Con tourism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, sits in the perfect little spot to get BIG business during the San Diego tourism scene. Comic-Con is bring a lot of business to this sweet shop!. KUSI talked with Jake and Nancy Scornavacco, owners of Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Carl DeMaio discusses “orange tier” SDUSD mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Masks are now required to be worn indoors for students and staff at school in the San Diego Unified School District. Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his thoughts on the return of the mandate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kusi.com

Peanuts celebrate black artists at Comic-Con Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the centennial year of Charles M. Schulz his legacy touches the future. Peanuts worldwide is celebrating and supporting the work of up-and-coming black artists. Robb Armstrong, Cartoonist-animator, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his work and why it is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dr. Kelly Victory discusses the effectiveness of face masks in indoor spaces

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District is requiring indoor masking starting Monday, a result of San Diego County entering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high COVID-19 transmission level last week. Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening this Friday on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Two displaced after house fire in Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – A house fire in a desert community in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County displaced two people Thursday. The non-injury blaze in the 3100 block of Slice Court in Borrego Springs erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARE BLACK WILDCATS PROWLING EAST COUNTY?

Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

