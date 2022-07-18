ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Portrush: Man arrested in murder investigation

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of a man in Portrush in the early hours of Monday. Police received a report that an...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Husband charged with murder after body of ‘kind and caring’ school teacher, 29, found in undergrowth

The husband of a primary school teacher whose body was found in undergrowth has been charged with her murder.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead near the South Yorkshire village of Brierley on Sunday.She was last seen at her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, just before midnight on Friday and her disappearance was described as “completely out of character”.Ms Fisher’s husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.The couple is understood to have welcomed a child about six months ago. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

LA man to be charged with murder for 'most inhumane crimes'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part of a deadly string of robberies last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana. Three other people were shot and wounded in the July 11 violence, one of whom remained gravely injured Monday, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. Patt faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and carjacking. If convicted, his case could result in the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Man 'killed neighbour Dean Allsop over motorbike noise'

A man stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed at motorbike noise in their street, a court heard. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old father Dean Allsop multiple times and wounded two women who tried to stop the attack, Norwich Crown Court was told. Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Bath Terrace#Bst#Bath Street#Arcadia
BBC

Police officer seriously hurt as seven arrested in Glasgow

A police officer has been seriously injured in a incident involving a large group of people in Glasgow. The female officer was taken to hospital after police attended reports of a "disturbance" at Glenkirk Drive, Drumchapel, at 23:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland said the group turned on the attending officers,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Two jailed for Susan Howarth's murder in South Africa

Two brothers have been jailed for the murder of a British woman who died after she and her husband were tortured at their home in South Africa. Susan Howarth, 64, and Robert Lynn, 66, were shot, stabbed and tied up by masked raiders on their farm in Dullstroom, in Mpumalanga province.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for life over ex-wife's murder in Birmingham

A man has been jailed for life after admitting the murder of his estranged wife. Marena Shaban, 41, suffered multiple stab wounds at the entrance to the apartment block where she lived on North Holme, in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 January. West Midlands Police said her ex-partner Mohammed Arfan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheep and lambs run over and killed by trespassers

Warning: This story contains images some may find distressing. Fourteen sheep and lambs have died after being deliberately run over by trespassers. It happened in Tollard Royal in north Dorset on Sunday night or Monday morning. Dorset Police said a vehicle entered the field near Shaftesbury some time between 19:00...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy