Ax-wielding man shot by police in Georgia, ending weekend standoff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (AP) – A man armed with an ax, who held a woman hostage inside a Hall County home in Georgia for four hours, was shot by police Saturday morning.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Randy Berry, 34, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and charged with felony terrorist threats, false imprisonment, obstruction and reckless conduct.

Authorities say that the woman was not injured but taken to the hospital.