GO in the Know: Record Pay Raises Coming, Social Security’s Magic Number & Top Financial News for July 18

By Gary Dudak
 3 days ago
Today is Global Hug Your Kids Day, so if you are a parent who needs more of an excuse to give your children a loving bear hug — don’t waste the opportunity. Then, come back and get the lowdown on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Record Pay Raises on Deck in 2023

The tight labor market will push 2023 salaries up by their highest percentage in 15 years, according to a new survey from advisory firm Willis Tower Watson, but the extra pay might not do much to offset rising prices.

Social Security Spotlight: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

There’s a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it’s not the number you might think it is.

That’s Interesting: Amazon Private Label Plan Is Backfiring

Amazon has decreased the number of items it sells under its private label business, and reportedly might kill it entirely due to regulatory pressure and slower sales.

Bonus: 15 Best States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

All of the states on the list have rents far below the national average of $1,067.80, and they are almost exclusively from the Midwest and the South. The most affordable states are listed in reverse order, with the most affordable state listed last.

Social Security: What Is the Wage Base for 2023?

The Board of Trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund released its “2022 Annual Report of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Federal Disability Insurance Trust Funds” on June 2, increasing the Social Security wage base to $155,100. The wage base limit...
Social Security COLA Increases Could Cost Seniors Money — Here’s How

This year’s soaring inflation rate likely means that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries will be the highest in decades, with one seniors advocacy group estimating that the 2023 COLA could push above 10%. That should be good news for retirees who are having a hard time making ends meet, but it could be bad news for others.
Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

There’s a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it’s not the number you might think it is. Most people know that you can begin claiming Social Security benefits at age 62. And if you’ve done any financial planning for your retirement, you probably also know that if you wait to claim benefits until the age of 70, you can max out the benefit amount you can receive monthly.
GO in the Know: Social Security COLA Estimate Increases & Top Financial News for July 14

Today is National Mac and Cheese Day, but before you partake in the king of comfort food, take a moment to catch up on today’s top financial stories. Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever higher despite government efforts to rein it in.
No, Social Security Recipients Should Not Expect a 4th Stimulus Check

With inflation in America at an all-time high, seniors and others on a fixed income have been some of the hardest hit by the rising costs of groceries, utilities and fuel. In these tough financial times, many have been holding on to hope that a recent proposal to Congress calling for a new wave of $1,400 stimulus checks specifically for those receiving Social Security payments might be pushed through to the President’s desk. However, it doesn’t appear there’s been any action by Congress to put forth legislation as of yet.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
