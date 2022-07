KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming event is highlighting what it means to be an Smoky Mountain native. The 3rd Annual Greenbrier Mountain Festival will be coming back this weekend, Friday, July 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church. The event is free to the public. Craft and food vendors will be selling their items.

