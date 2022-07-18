ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana DOTD announces $25.5 million across seven projects

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago
La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transpiration and Development (DOTD) has announced the final bid results for various projects across the state, amounting for $25.5 million.

Here are the projects and respective bids:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish: replacement of Blackwater Bayou Bridge – $4,908,008.29
  • Claiborne Parish: replacement of White Creek bridges on LA 518 and drainage – $5,675,895.97
  • Avoyelles Parish: replacement of Prairie Bayou bridges and drainage – $2,080.466.35
  • Beauregard Parish: overlay, patching, and drainage on LA 389 (between Monroe Whitman Rd. and Blackmon Ln.) – $7,845,158.32
  • Richland Parish: patching and milling between US 425 and Ouachita Parish line on LA 15- $1,649,752.50
  • St. Tammany Parish: grading, overlay, striping, and patching between US 190 Bus and US 190 on I-10 eastbound service roads – $1,266,374.26
  • Caldwell Parish: patching, milling, overlay, and drainage between LA 561 and Carson Rd. on LA 848 – $2,075,875.20

DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson commentated on the projects stating that, “we had only seven projects pout to bid this month, but every bit of improvement is vital to our state.”

“There are several small bridges being replaced, and we have a few overlay projects on various routes. We owe it to Louisiana’s citizens and guests to continually better the state’s transportation system, and that’s what we’ll always do,” Wilson continued.

