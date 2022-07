Vermont State Police On July 19, 2022 at approximately 1717 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and an ATV on VT Route 100 near North Road in the town of Eden. Preliminary investigation indicated that Anthony Acorace (56) of North Troy, VT was traveling north on VT Route 100 in a 2009 Hyundai Accent when Lewis Jones (75) of Eden, pulled out of a residence onto VT Route 100 operating a 2011 Honda Foreman. Acorace attempted to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid colliding with the ATV. However, the vehicle collided in the center of the north and southbound lanes. Jones succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

