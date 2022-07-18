ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

Westlake woman arrested for December 2021 crash that killed two people

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZtnv_0gjldJnH00

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Calcasieu Parish woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a December 2021 fatal crash that killed two people.

Heidi A. Corley, 30, of Westlake, faces two counts of negligent homicide and illegally driving an off-road vehicle on a public road. Her bond was set at $155,000, and she was released the same evening she was arrested — Sunday, July 17.

Opelousas Police search for stolen vehicle involved in robbery

At around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash in the 3100 block of David Road in Westlake. Deputies said a motorcycle was traveling northbound when it struck a four-wheeler, allegedly driven by Corley, from behind.

The motorcycle was driven by Trey Augustine, 29 of Westlake. Augustine was thrown from his motorcycle and later pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also threw a juvenile passenger off Corley’s four-wheeler. The juvenile later died at a local hospital.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

O’Neal shooting suspect arrested in Calcasieu Parish

BATON ROUGE, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested Roy Haynes, 31, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday July 21, for allegedly shooting a woman on O’Neal Lane . EBRSO responded to the shooting on July 19, at 5:50 p.m. The victim was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Search is on for tractor truck after $80,000 worth of equipment taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana are searching for a stolen 18-wheeler. The red Kenworth Construction T680 Tractor Truck was taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the truck is “towing a white drive in trailer loaded with approximately $80,000 worth of equipment bearing an unknown temporary tag.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2022. Gerrett Lee Mcniel, 33, Orange, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; speeding. Christopher Edward Chretien, 31, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Jeremy Donta...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, LA
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Westlake, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

7/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:. Sean David Farr, 42, 634 S. Goodman Road No. 3 — three counts identity theft. Bond: $37,500. Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, 526 Shasta St. Apt. A — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,0000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands. Bond: $164,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Police on scene of armed robbery at People’s Credit Union in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Rayne Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at People’s Credit Union. According to the Rayne Police Department Facebook page, the armed robbery happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the People’s Credit Union on Hwy 90 East in Rayne. Detectives are currently working the scene and the investigation is continuing.
RAYNE, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard armed robbery suspect in custody following search

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is in custody following an armed robbery near DeRidder, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Just after noon, a homeowner got home for lunch and discovered a person in his house attempting to remove items, according to Sheriff Mark Herford. The suspect ran.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Opelousas Police#Nexstar Media Inc
westcentralsbest.com

Beauregard Parish Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile

Rusty Boudreaux was arrested by BPSO on July 11 and charged with 2 counts 3rd Degree rape, 2 counts indecent behavior with juveniles, First degree rape victim under 13 years of age, and 6 counts sexual battery. Boudreaux was booked into the BPSO Jail, no bond has been set.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO advises residents of phone call scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A phone call scam has recently surfaced in Calcasieu Parish where the suspect claims to be with Publisher’s Clearing House, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. The suspect tells the victim they have won a new car, but need to pay the taxes...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man charged with battery, theft

A 24-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and armed robbery. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a local hospital Sunday morning after receiving a complaint in reference to a battery. She said during the initial investigation violent crimes...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KATC News

Help needed in solving cold case homicide of Harold Carmouche

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help from the public in solving a cold case homicide of Harold Carmouche, of Lafayette. On June 6, 2021, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near mile marker 85 on Interstate 10, near Rayne. This incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. as the victim’s vehicle was heading eastbound, traveling from Crowley to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of attacking an acquaintance and stealing their wallet, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after receiving a complaint about a recent battery...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Clerk of Court issues scam warning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving. The texts read: “CØURT-of-Clerks Øffice has your setlmʹnt check from Clss-ACTIØN in your state. Tap here to ACH your 19.1Ø9 pyment.”. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Orange Leader

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47. A spokesperson for...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Woman killed after jump from Rainbow Bridge

Life-saving efforts performed Sunday night to save a perspective bridge jumper were unsuccessful, authorities said. Port Author Police Department Officer Wendy Billiot said a female was found in the water below Rainbow Bridge, 9999 Highway 87, “who had apparently jumped from the bridge.”. The discovery took place at 8:30...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy