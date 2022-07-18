Westlake woman arrested for December 2021 crash that killed two people

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Calcasieu Parish woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a December 2021 fatal crash that killed two people.

Heidi A. Corley, 30, of Westlake, faces two counts of negligent homicide and illegally driving an off-road vehicle on a public road. Her bond was set at $155,000, and she was released the same evening she was arrested — Sunday, July 17.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash in the 3100 block of David Road in Westlake. Deputies said a motorcycle was traveling northbound when it struck a four-wheeler, allegedly driven by Corley, from behind.

The motorcycle was driven by Trey Augustine, 29 of Westlake. Augustine was thrown from his motorcycle and later pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also threw a juvenile passenger off Corley’s four-wheeler. The juvenile later died at a local hospital.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

