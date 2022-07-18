ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders will donate half of salary to Jackson State to complete football facility

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will donate half of his salary to make sure the program's renovations to its football facility will be completed on time, he announced on Instagram.

Sanders signed a four-year deal worth $1.2 million over three years in 2020. That's an average of $300,000 per year.

Constance Schwartz-Morini is the co-founder of SMAC Entertainment which represents Sanders. She said the budget for the project was tapped out. She suggested Sanders make up the difference by donating a quarter of his salary.

"This is your legacy we're talking about," Schwartz-Morini told Sanders.

CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT:Deion Sanders says Jackson State is 'already speaking about' conference realignment

WILL JSU PRODUCE A HEISMAN WINNER? Robert Brazile says Walter Payton should've won Heisman. Will JSU produce first HBCU winner?

NEW COMMERCIAL:Deion Sanders and Nick Saban team up for new Aflac commercial after NIL accusations

Sanders said he wanted to up his donation to half of his salary to make sure the facility is ready a month before the season starts.

Sanders' target date for completion is Aug. 4. Jackson State will open the season against Florida A&M on Sept. 4 in Miami.

"I'll put more than that on it. I'll put half on it to get this done," Sanders said. "If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts."

