ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Brawl erupts, fan hits player with metal chair at indoor football game in Texas

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ww5uX_0gjlchoo00

One of the selling points of indoor football is an intimate atmosphere that puts fans in close contact with the players. However, that intimacy can also be a drawback.

In an Arena Football Association game Saturday night between the West Texas Warbirds and Dallas Prime, a brawl that originally broke out among the players in one end zone eventually involved people in the stands at Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas.

Several fans became involved and, as evidenced by a video shared widely on social media, one fan grabbed a folding chair and hit a Dallas Prime player in the helmet.

According to reports, the fight lasted around 10 minutes.

At a press conference on Sunday, Warbirds president Leif Kurtis called the incident "embarrassing."

“Regardless of anything that was said on the floor, we do want to apologize to the people of Odessa for what they witnessed last night, and to the people of the Permian Basin as well. This incident is not indicative of how our organization operates," Kurtis said.

A police investigation is ongoing, although no injuries or arrests were reported as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Ector County Coliseum director Aaron Martin told the newspaper his staff will be meeting soon with team officials and the local sheriff's office to discuss any additional safety and security measures that may need to be adopted in the future.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, according to a report. According to a report from TMZ, Moore fell asleep in the line of a Taco Bell. Officers found Moore asleep in the driver's seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Ector, TX
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Odessa, TX
Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Two men arrested for capital murder in the slaying of former NFL football player Du’Vonta Lampkin

The family of Du’Vonta Lampkin may finally get some closure. Two people were arrested for the killing of former University of Oklahoma football standout Du’Vonta Lampkin. According to reports, Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#American Football#Warbirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: WR Fit Should Sign with Texans?

FRISCO - Maybe the Houston Texans feel like they've filled up their receivers room. Or maybe a Texas native - and former Dallas Cowboys standout - could help. The Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas A&M University has suspended star football player Ainias Smith after his arrest yesterday

The Texas A&M football team has announced it’s suspended Smith following his arrest Wednesday. Ainias Smith, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft was arrested around 2:15 am on Wednesday near the school campus. According to the reports, Smith was speeding when police pulled him over. Cops say Smith showed signs of intoxication and arrested.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Nick Saban calls Steve Sarkisian 'one of the finest coaches' to be on Alabama's staff

One of the marquee non-conference games of the 2022 college football season will go down Week 2 in Austin, Texas when the Longhorns host Alabama at 11 a.m. CT as part of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. There are a lot of ties between Texas and Alabama entering the Week 2 matchup with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian being Nick Saban's former offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide on the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship team, in addition to several members of Sark's staff at Texas also being former assistants for Saban, including special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Texas indoor football game erupts into chaos as fight breaks out, escalates into stands

An indoor football league game in Texas erupted into chaos Saturday as a brawl broke out between the two teams and players started fighting some fans in the stands. The incident occurred during a game between the Dallas Prime, of the Texas United Football league, and the West Texas Warbirds, of the Arena Football Association. Video showed the fight taking place behind one of the end zones, and players could be seen battling into the locker room and some fighting fans in the stands.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

541K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy