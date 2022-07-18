ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

As aging farmers retire, lawmakers explore how to boost beginning producers

By Allison Winter
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVFkX_0gjlcRe400

Perry Beerman/States Newsroom

WASHINGTON —   More than half of American farmers will reach retirement age in the next 10 years, but the steep price of entry to start a farm, along with rising input costs and volatile markets, make it tough for young and beginning farmers to take their places.

“Farming is inherently a risky business, but in the environment we are in right now, that risk is elevated,” Nathan Kauffman, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in Omaha, Nebraska, testified at a U.S. House Agriculture Committee hearing Thursday.

The current financial outlook for farmers is particularly challenging.

Farmers face rising costs for not only farmland, but also fertilizer, fuel, seeds and chemicals. These rising costs are due in part to the war in Ukraine, strains on the global supply system, inflation and severe weather.

Meanwhile, high crop prices that have buoyed farmers over the past year are expected to go down.

“Uncertainty about the outlook for the U.S. agriculture economy is high and will depend significantly on global factors, particularly the war in Ukraine and the strength of global economic activity,” said Kauffman.

Demand for farm loans is expected to rise notably, and capital expenditure is expected to decline in the coming months for the first time since 2020, according to Kauffman.

House lawmakers are looking for ways to mitigate some of these risks and support young and beginning farmers in the next farm bill, the sweeping legislation that will set programs and funding levels for farm and food support for the next five years.

“It is a national and very critical issue. And we must ensure that the next generation of men and women can take the place of those who are retiring from this grand occupation called farming,”  House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, told his colleagues at the hearing.

“This is very critical to me. And credit is one of those tools that we must make readily available,” Scott said.

An aging demographic

Aging farmers and the price of entry in the industry pose a challenge for U.S. agriculture.

A third of America’s 3.4 million farmers are over 65, according to the most recent agricultural census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The census was taken in 2017 and published in 2019.

At the time, nearly a million more farmers were within a decade of the milestone retirement age of 65.

The census found that 27 percent of farmers qualify as “new and beginning producers,” with 10 years or less of experience in agriculture. Most of those farmers have operations that are smaller than average, both in terms of acres and value of production, according to USDA.

Members of the House Agriculture Committee said they are particularly interested in whether young, beginning or underserved farmers have access to credit, so they can get started in the high-capital world of agriculture.“In any agriculture operation, one of the most critical relationships the farmer may have is with his or her lender. This is especially true for young and beginning producers. Farming is capital intensive,” said Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the committee.

“The cost of entry is incredibly high and can act as a barrier to entry for these new agriculturalists trying to start or grow their farm operations.”

Challenge for federal loans

The Agriculture Department’s Farm Services Agency has an array of different loans available to farmers, including one targeted at young and beginning farmers.

But in practice, producers say the federal loan process can be laborious, slow and hard to access.

The struggle to obtain a loan can be especially acute for Black farmers, who can face racism and discrimination in applying for a loan, according to Dania Davy of the Alcorn State University Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers Policy Research Center in East Point, Georgia.

Black farmers have reached out to her group for help when the Farm Services Agency recommended they use their credit card instead of a federal loan, or when loan delays put a generational family farm at risk.

“As we review the farm bill and prepare for the scheduled reauthorization, we must make use of the opportunity to prevent the looming threat of loss of Black farms, land and livelihoods that has been institutionalized by racially disparate credit access,” Davy told the committee.

Davy recommends a more robust civil rights process at the local level with farm loan field agencies.

Julia Asherman, who owns a small organic farm in Jeffersonville, Georgia, was able to finance her operation with three different Farm Service Agency loans.

But she said even her success story highlights some roadblocks in the process. It took two months for her to get approval for her loan and there was no option for pre-approval before she identified land to purchase. In a competitive market, a landowner would likely move on to the next bidder rather than wait that long for a loan.

“Farmers easily lose out on potential properties by not being able to act fast, and I’ve known several farmers personally who have not been able to use FSA loans to purchase for this reason,” Asherman said.

Asherman has a three-acre certified organic vegetable and specialty cut flower farm with five employees, three full-time and two part-time — a business she runs with no off-farm income.

But the FSA loan process is geared toward much larger operations, and it was a struggle to prove the validity of her farm.

“Their expectation of what a farm would look like, what it would gross per acre, and what it could produce per acre was in a totally different realm from what my understanding was, because they were really talking about a different kind of farming,” Asherman said.

The hearing was one in a series as the House Agriculture Committee ramps up its oversight work for the 2023 farm bill.

Hearings are set in Washington this month to examine farm credit, crop insurance and forestry programs. Lawmakers plan to take their show on the road in August with field hearings slated in committee members’ districts across the country.

The post As aging farmers retire, lawmakers explore how to boost beginning producers appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 1

Related
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Forcing 10-year-old rape victims to give birth isn’t moral, just or ‘pro-life’

For the first decades after Roe v. Wade was decided, anti-abortion forces made the case that they were the real pro-women movement.  They claimed to love the sinner (the fallen woman) but hated the sin of abortion. They just wanted to save female babies. And some promised to be there with the first box of […] The post Susan J. Demas: Forcing 10-year-old rape victims to give birth isn’t moral, just or ‘pro-life’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say

Dawn Gillard’s life revolved around her children.  Everyone who loved her knew that. The rest of the world would read about it in her obituary. On May 27, Gillard was shot and killed at age 40 alongside her three young children: Katelynn, 6; Ronald, 4; and Joshua, 3, at a home in Austin Township, a […] The post Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
CBS Miami

Farm Share urging federal government to provide additional funding to help feed millions in state

MIAMI – Farm Share is urging the federal government to provide them with additional funding to help feed millions of people in the state of Florida. South Florida has one of the greatest needs for extra supplies. At Farm Shares headquarters in Homestead, the lack of food is noticeable.  Normally, pallets filled with food are stacked to the ceiling and there is no empty space.  Right now, that's a different story."Farm Share is doing about 7.5 million meals going out the door on a monthly basis," says Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley.Despite the shortage, Farm Share is doing what they can to...
MIAMI, FL
Dr. E.C. Beuck

US Federal Government Examines Important Role of Farmers and Ranchers in Regenerative Agriculture

View of a family farm in the morningBertsz from PixabayToday the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform is meeting to discuss the role of farmers and ranchers in regenerative agriculture practices, with the stance that they are of essential importance to address issues of climate change and increasing food production needs. Climate change is a core threat to the country’s food supply in a variety of ways, as extreme weather events, pests, and water scarcity all detrimentally impact crop yields and can turn farmland unusable by farmers. The emphasis at the meeting of the Committee on implementing greater regenerative agriculture practices in the country, whether they be as simple as rotating crops or other steps to improve soil fertility, shows that the Federal government takes these concerns very seriously.
Agriculture Online

Crop insurance industry to House committee: ‘Stay the course’

Representatives of several lobbying groups testified Wednesday at a House hearing on crop insurance ahead of the 2023 farm bill, describing the program as one of the best tools available to protect farmers from crop losses, regardless of farm size. Currently the U.S. government pays out more than $7 billion...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Retirement Age#Crop Insurance#Agriculture Department#Family Farm#American#The Federal Reserve Bank#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy