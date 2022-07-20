ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Returns to Theaters with Extended Cut – Film News in Brief

By Wilson Chapman, Jazz Tangcay
 4 days ago
Courtesy Everett Collection

Just a few short months after its highly successful release, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is already returning to movie theaters.

A new cut of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film will premiere in theaters on July 29, A24 announced Wednesday. The release will come with a prerecorded introduction from the Daniels, as well as eight minutes of outtakes from the film.

Since its release in March, “Everything Everywhere” has become a box office success, becoming distributor A24’s highest grossing film of all time. The critically acclaimed film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a mother, wife and laundromat owner who discovers she can connect to different versions of herself from across different universes and is recruited to help prevent a disaster that will destroy every universe. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis also star in the film.

A24 released a promo for the upcoming new run of the film. Watch below.

John Boyega and Michael K. Williams Star in First Trailer for “Breaking”

The first trailer for “Breaking,” the drama film starring John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams has been released by Bleecker Street.

The film is based on the true story of Brian Brown-Easley, a Marine vet with mental health issues who was denied support from Veterans Affair. With little options, Brown-Easley ended up robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in 2017, and ended up shot by the police. Williams plays one of the officers on the scene of the robbery, while the supporting cast includes Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.

Abi Damaris Corbin directs “Breaking” from a script she co-wrote with Kwame Kwei-Armah. Producers for the film include Ashley Levinson, Salman Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Kevin Turen and Mackenzie Fargo.

“Breaking” releases in theaters Aug. 26. Watch the full trailer below.

Jenny Galante Promoted to Executive VP of Revenue and Business Development

Jenny Galante has been promoted to executive VP of revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.

She will report directly to Kramer. In the newly-created position, she will be responsible for driving global revenue growth across plaforms including special events, member initiatives, international programs, digital platforms, the Academy Screening Room, talent development and inclusion programs, and the Academy Museum, Margaret Herrick Library, Science and Technology Council, and Academy Film Archive.

Galante, who joined AMPAS in 2013, had been serving as Senior VP of Business Development. Before the Academy, she managed corporate sponsorships for the Sundance Film Festival and Institute.

She will continue to oversee the Academy’s strategic brand partnerships and lead in the development of integrated marketing opportunities for Oscars sponsors and advertisers.

“We are embarking on a new chapter of evolution and growth at the Academy, and this newly created position and department will play a key role in our advancement. Developing a healthy, diversified, and sustainable base of support is critical to the achievement of our mission,” said Kramer. “Jenny is an innovative, results-driven leader who will build upon her fundraising and revenue development successes to help define our future.”

Visual Effects Society Announces Special 2022 Honorees

The Visual Effects Society (VES), the industry’s global professional honorary society, announced the Society’s newest Lifetime and Honorary members and this year’s recipient of the VES Founders Award.

Venerated educator and industry leader Pam Hogarth was named recipient of the 2022 VES Founders Awards. The Society designated Jeff Barnes, Patricia “Rose” Duignan, Pam Hogarth, Toni Pace Carstensen and David Tanaka with Lifetime VES memberships and Pete Docter with Honorary VES Memberships.

“Our VES honorees represent a group of exceptional artists, innovators and professionals who have had a profound impact on the field of visual effects,” VES Board Chair said Lisa Cooke. “We are proud to recognize those who helped shape our shared legacy and continue to inspire future generations of VFX practitioners.”

Comments / 1

