Christina Hendricks Cast in Apple TV+ Drama Based on ‘The Buccaneers’

By Selome Hailu
Variety
 3 days ago
Tony Duran

Christina Hendricks has joined the cast of an untitled drama series at Apple TV+ based on “The Buccaneers,” Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel. The series is written and created by Katherine Jakeways, and Susanna White is attached to direct.

Described as centering “girls with money, men with power, new money and old secrets,” the series follows a group of fun-loving young American girls who explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning.

Hendricks as will play Mrs. St. George, mother to buccaneers Nan (Kristine Froseth) and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse). As a girl she was the belle of the ball herself, before she even dreamt of having money. Then when her husband struck gold on Wall Street, she found herself wealthy beyond her wildest dreams but in real danger of being the kind of social-climbing outsider that used to bemuse her. Above all else, she wants her daughters to be happy, but soon they’ll discover that marriage might not be the key to that happiness, for any of them.

Hendricks is best known for playing Joan Harris in AMC’s “Mad Men,” and more recently, she has starred as Elizabeth Boland in NBC’s “Good Girls.” She is repped by Link Management; UTA; Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof + Fishman; and Independent in the UK.

Along with Hendricks, Froseth and Waterhouse, the cast of the untitled “The Buccaneers” series includes ​​Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag and Mia Threapleton. Executive producers include Jakeways, White, Beth Willis and George Faber. Susanna White is lead director. Currently in production in Scotland, the untitled series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

