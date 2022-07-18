ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What New Yorkers Can Do About That Sky-High Rent

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJzo1_0gjlbcRO00

Rent in New York City has reached new heights, according to a recent report from the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman. The average price of renting an apartment in Manhattan topped a record $5,000 per month in June. Erin Sykes, chief economist and real estate adviser for Nest Seekers International, explains why housing has gotten so expensive in the Big Apple and what renters can do about it. "I think people really need to take a step back, say, do I need to live in Soho or Tribeca, or can I commute from Edgewater [New Jersey], and how can I become my own landlord," she said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Haruvi family sells off half its NYC rental empire for $139M

After years of acrimony and legal wrangling, the Haruvi family has sold off a major piece of its Manhattan apartment empire. Landlord Peter Hungerford’s PH Realty Capital paid $139 million in May for about half of the family’s portfolio, records show. The dozen properties, which combine for more than 200 units, are concentrated mostly on the Upper West Side, plus two buildings on First Avenue in Midtown East.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Thousands of New Yorkers lose power amid heat wave

Thousands of New York City residents lost power on Thursday as a heat wave continued to grip the city, Con Edison said. As of late Thursday afternoon, more than 4,200 Con Edison customers were without power in the greater New York City area, including approximately 1,060 in the Allerton section of the Bronx, nearly 2,900 in the Country Club and Locust Point sections of the Bronx and around 100 in Brooklyn, according to the utility company’s outage map.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC heat leaves hundreds without power in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The extreme heat caused hundreds of Queens residents to lose power Thursday, according to Con Edison. A partial power outage was affecting more than 500 customers in Astoria, the utility company’s outage map showed as of 1 p.m. Most of the power outages appear to be along 34th Street between Broadway and 31st Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Which pools in New York City can you dip into for free?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As blistering heat persists across New York City, more New Yorkers are looking to find ways to cool off. One option to beat the heat: free public pools are open across the five boroughs. Pools are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the heat advisory, operating hours were extended until 8 p.m. on Thursday for Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
japanculture-nyc.com

Manhattanites Now Have a Daiso of Their Own

July 15 was a banner day for Manhattan-based Daiso fans. The celebrated Japanese retailer known for its inexpensive, yet high-quality products opened its first Manhattan store. The new location at 220 E. 57th Street (between 2nd and 3rd Avenues) marks the eighty-third Daiso storefront in the contiguous United States. There...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

What if these subway barriers were installed all over NYC?

The New York City subway system is the very best and worst thing about our town: hopping on a train to get to just about anywhere across the city is fairly easy, but the system itself is certainly outdated, not as safe as it could be and, let’s be honest, not very clean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Apply for 160 affordable units at Bedford Union Armory complex in Crown Heights, from $465/month

Applications are now being accepted for 160 affordable units at a new rental in the Bedford Union Armory redevelopment in Brooklyn. Located at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, the building offers residents brand new units and a prime location near Prospect Park. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, and 60 percent of the area median income, or between $18,515 for a single person and $99,300 for a household of seven, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $465/month studios to $1,841/month three bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Renting#New Yorkers#Sky High Rent
therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: Brooklyn’s top neighborhoods by average sale price

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Brooklyn’s housing market has remained consistently strong for more than a year, with...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatching in Midwood

Chick-fil-A is reinventing its New York City retail menu, attempting its first ground-up development in the city. The fast food chain signed a 20-year, 6,000-square-foot lease at 1573 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn’s Midwood location, the New York Business Journal reported. The site is owned by Marx Realty. The asking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
pix11.com

Time Out shares fun things to do in NYC for free

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Whether rain or shine, there’s no shortage of fun things to do around New York City. Will Gleason, the North American content director for Time Out, joined New York Living on Thursday morning to share free, exciting events and places to check out across the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx and Queens blackouts show the power crunch in the heat wave

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Nearly 600 families in Queens had no electricity to power up air conditioners, or keep their perishable foods cool on one of the hottest days of the year, so far. The same was the case for more than 3,000 customers at the Gun Hill Houses and Locust Point neighborhoods in the […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Nonprofit New York hospitals keep suing patients for their wages. Gov. Kathy Hochul has a chance to end it

In New York, private nonprofit hospitals are going to extraordinary lengths to recover unpaid debts from their patients – including taking a chunk out of their wages. Wage garnishment often affects low-wage workers, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Community Service Society of New York (CSS), a nonprofit that campaigns for consumer protections in health care. And the hospitals that engage in the practice don’t necessarily assess whether a patient qualifies for financial aid first, the report found.
HEALTH
rew-online.com

Vintage West End Avenue elevator building sells for $51M

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has completed the $50.75 million sale of 740 West End Ave., a 101-unit, pre-war, mixed-use, elevator building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. JLL represented the seller, Wolf Properties, LLC, a long-term family ownership group, and procured the buyer, Aya Acquisitions, the investment firm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Carscoops

New York Car Dealer Ordered To Pay $804,900 For Deceptive Selling Practices

A New York car dealership has been ordered to pay a $500,000 civil penalty and $304,900 to consumers who were wronged by its deceptive selling practices. The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) charged Brooklyn Mitsubishi and Brooklyn Volkswagen with more than 7,000 violations in November last year. The department asserted that the dealership used deceptive advertising practices to lure customers to showrooms before illegally selling them vehicles above the advertised prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy