What New Yorkers Can Do About That Sky-High Rent

Rent in New York City has reached new heights, according to a recent report from the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman. The average price of renting an apartment in Manhattan topped a record $5,000 per month in June. Erin Sykes, chief economist and real estate adviser for Nest Seekers International, explains why housing has gotten so expensive in the Big Apple and what renters can do about it. "I think people really need to take a step back, say, do I need to live in Soho or Tribeca, or can I commute from Edgewater [New Jersey], and how can I become my own landlord," she said.