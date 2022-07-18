ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Candyland House Is Getting An Upgrade Thanks To A Rogers Park Couple

By Amanda Edelman
A quirky pastel-colored Victorian house sits proudly at 1525 W. Pratt Blvd. in Rogers Park. Known to locals as The Candyland House, it was put up for sale last year, and quickly sold to Joe Bergantino and Ricky Gonzalez. Once the longtime home of local artist, Jackie Seiden, and the late Don Seiden, the bright home was known for its pastel exterior and interior.

After it was sold, concerns arose– would the new owners keep the iconic pastel hues the neighborhood has come to know and love? The resounding answer is YES. The engaged couple plans to keep the exact exterior color scheme, without the teal, and while some of the exteriors need a bit of updating, they plan to keep or update the much-loved hues and ornate flourishes the original house is known for.

As for the former owners, Don Seiden, was a renowned sculptor, and an art educator. Known for pioneering art therapy, he founded the art therapy department at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Jackie Seiden, a local artist, and teacher put the house on the market last year. She always wanted to repaint the house from its original olive green. Inspired by the now closed art-deco Edgewood Beach Hotel she frequented as a kid, Jackie decided to paint the interior in a series of pastels, which later extended to the outside.

They started updates this past Spring and have been documenting their progress on Instagram. Joe and Ricky also want to repaint the office (seen below), add colorful stained glass window to the house along with new glitter-infused paint schemes.

Things that need replacing include the interior flooring and the pastel wooden walkway that stems from the house to the coach house– which they plan to update with pavers instead. New interior appliances will not be candy-colored this time around. While the couples first offer was rejected, they later wrote a letter to Jackie, talking about how inspired they were, and how they planned to honor the homes iconic design and decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3RGo_0gjlbafw00
The five-bedroom home, which was built in 1891, has been given an “orange rating” per the city’s historical survey, meaning it maintains some protections against demolition or redevelopment. Joe and Ricky are still working on various house updates, but it looks like the house is in good hands. Follow along on Instagram as they continue to renovate the Candyland House!

