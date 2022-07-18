Power outage near 8th St. and Hwy. 24 affects hundreds of Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young says the state is looking to return over $65 million in unclaimed property to residents of Colorado Springs. Unclaimed property is tangible or intangible property that has had no activity for a specific period of time. These can be gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks. Unclaimed property also includes abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, securities, life insurance payouts, as well as the contents of safe deposit boxes for which the rent has expired for at least five years. This does not include real estate or vehicles.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO