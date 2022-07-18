Little Rock ceremony honoring Korean War vets at MacArthur Museum July 27

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A ceremony in Little Rock will honor Korean War veterans on the anniversary of the armistice ending that conflict.

Korean War veterans will be commemorated with a wreath-laying at 9 a.m. on July 27 at the Korean War Monument at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History. The date is the 69th anniversary of hostilities ending.

Floyd Brantley, who also served in World War II and Vietnam, is giving the keynote address. Lumas Kendrick, also a Korea veteran, will present the opening prayer.

Korean-American Federation president the Rev. Naomi Rogers is also scheduled to speak.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Facebook.