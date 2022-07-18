Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, AZ- With the 2022-2023 school year kicking off, the Gilbert Police Department wants to remind all drivers to be extra cautious in and near school zones during pick up and drop off hours. The department will continue to evaluate traffic and safety reports throughout the school year in order to better assess and address the needs of specific areas.

Here’s what you can do to help keep school zones safer and reduce traffic:

• Slow down and obey all traffic signs

• Be alert and avoid distractions in high-traffic areas

• Do not enter a crosswalk until the road is completely clear

• Watch for student drivers who may still be learning the rules of the road

• Learn and obey school rules for drop-off and pick-up

• Do not stop in the street and avoid blocking traffic lanes or driveways

• Yield to school buses or risk a $250 fine

• Watch for bikes and pedestrians. Small children can be harder to see

• Be vigilant! Put safety before personal convenience

Please call the Gilbert Police Department for serious in-progress situations:

• Non-emergencies: 480-503-6500

• Emergencies: 9-1-1

Remember: Speed down. Eyes up. Drive safely.