ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Arizona
 2 days ago

Gilbert, AZ- With the 2022-2023 school year kicking off, the Gilbert Police Department wants to remind all drivers to be extra cautious in and near school zones during pick up and drop off hours. The department will continue to evaluate traffic and safety reports throughout the school year in order to better assess and address the needs of specific areas.

Here’s what you can do to help keep school zones safer and reduce traffic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OByII_0gjlaFN000

• Slow down and obey all traffic signs

• Be alert and avoid distractions in high-traffic areas

• Do not enter a crosswalk until the road is completely clear

• Watch for student drivers who may still be learning the rules of the road

• Learn and obey school rules for drop-off and pick-up

• Do not stop in the street and avoid blocking traffic lanes or driveways

• Yield to school buses or risk a $250 fine

• Watch for bikes and pedestrians. Small children can be harder to see

• Be vigilant! Put safety before personal convenience

Please call the Gilbert Police Department for serious in-progress situations:

• Non-emergencies: 480-503-6500

• Emergencies: 9-1-1

Remember: Speed down. Eyes up. Drive safely.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
City
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy