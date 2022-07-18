ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

What to do when you encounter these West Virginia wildlife

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40e2a0_0gjla3rX00
Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wild and Wonderful West Virginia is a great place to see wildlife, but there are certain ways to handle wild animals that everyone from nature enthusiasts to city slickers should be aware of. In general, the best thing to do if you run into wild animals is to leave them alone, but there are some instances when interacting with them is necessary, for either your safety or theirs.

Snakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhXrO_0gjla3rX00
Timber rattlesnake (Courtesy: Peter Paplanus via Wiki Commons )

West Virginia only has two species of snakes that you need to worry about, although the other ones can still bite. In general, the best thing to do if you see a snake is to just leave it alone. Make sure you do not get within striking distance of a copperhead or rattlesnake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9ggW_0gjla3rX00
Copperhead (Courtesy: Wilafa via Wiki Commons )

If you are bitten by a copperhead or rattlesnake, the National Park Service recommends the following steps:

  • Get away from the snake. Rattlesnakes and copperheads can strike at a distance equal to about half their body length and can bite more than once. Do not attempt to kill or capture the snake.
  • Stay calm; don’t panic.
  • Look for signs of envenomation: severe burning pain at the site of the bite, swelling beginning within about five minutes of getting bit and progressing up the limb, discoloration and blood-filled blisters developing in 6 to 48 hours. In at least 25% of bites, no venom is injected.
  • If there are immediate symptoms, get help immediately.
  • Send someone for help; Call 911.
  • Try to keep the affected limb lowered below the victim’s heart.
  • Keep the victim as quiet and calm as possible; activity can increase venom absorption.
  • Seek medical help even if there is no immediate reaction. All bites can cause infection and should be treated by a physician.
  • DO NOT use a tourniquet, which can cause severe damage if it’s wound too tight.
  • DO NOT use cold or ice; it does not inactivate the venom and can lead to frostbite.
  • DO NOT attempt to cut the bite or suck out the venom; cutting can damage blood vessels and nerves.
  • DO NOT consume alcoholic beverages, which can dilate vessels and compound shock.

If you need to move a snake that is in your home, Wildlife Help offers advice here.

Box turtles

Box turtles are one wild animal that most people are excited to see. Because box turtles move so slowly, it is common to find them in the middle of the road. If you do go to rescue a box turtle from being hit by a car, there are some very specific steps you need to follow so that the turtle can safely continue on his or her way.

  1. Support under the turtle when you lift it. A turtle’s shell is part of its body, so if you pick it up by its sides, it’s the equivalent of being picked up by only the skin on your back. Instead, make sure to support under the turtle’s belly. You should pick up the turtle the same way you would pick up a big hamburger or sandwich: fingers supporting underneath and thumbs resting gently on top of the shell.
  2. Put the turtle down facing the same direction as when you picked them up. Box turtles don’t have the best sense of direction; so if you put them down facing back toward the road or in a different direction than they were originally going, they will probably get lost. If that turtle was on its way to a food or water source, it could never make it there if you don’t point it in the right direction.

Whenever you are rescuing a box turtle, make sure that you put your safety first; never stop by the side of the road or walk into the road if you cannot safely do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM6k2_0gjla3rX00

Also, remember that you should never keep a box turtle as a pet. It is illegal to keep most native reptiles and amphibians as pets, including eastern box turtles.

Snapping turtles

Unless you have to help a snapping turtle, these are one of the species you might want to just leave alone. Unlike box turtles, snapping turtles will bite and can really hurt you. If you find one of these in the road, after you can safely stop, try to push the turtle out of the road from behind with a blunt object.

According to the Mon River Trails Conservancy, if you don’t see a real-life snapping turtle, you might also be able to find remains of snapping turtle nests in areas in north central West Virginia like the Mon River Trails. According to the conservancy, snapping turtles lay eggs in trailside ballast and hatchlings will emerge 55-125 days later unless the eggs are predated which happens to most nests.

Deer

Encountering deer, in general, is a pretty common happening in West Virginia. However, the real confusion can come if your car sees the deer before you do. If you do hit a deer with your vehicle, here are steps you should take, according to Wildlife Help.

  • Pull over in a safe location and turn on your hazard lights.
  • Call for emergency services if your vehicle is damaged too badly to drive.
  • Stay away from the deer. If it is still alive it will be frightened and confused and you could be injured.
  • Notify the police if the deer or your vehicle are in locations that might endanger other drivers.
  • When in doubt, call 911 or ask responders for information and advice.

Black bears

The recent black bear population is on the rise, which means you’re more likely to see one. According to the West Virginia Extention office, in 1970, black bears could only regularly be found in 10 counties and the estimated population was less than 500. In the last 50 years, many positive steps allowed the healthy growth of West Virginia’s bear population.

According to the West Virginia Department of Commerce, there are the steps you should take if you encounter a bear:

  • Remain calm.
  • DON’T approach a bear.
  • DON’T run from a bear.
  • DON’T climb trees to escape a bear.
  • Give the bear a clear escape route.
  • Quietly back away and leave the area.
  • If attacked, immediately fight back.

The National Park Service said that you should never play dead if a black bear attacks. Direct punches and kicks at the bear’s face, and use any weapon like rocks, branches, or bear spray to defend yourself.

Make sure you never feed black bears.

Spiders

There are only two types of venomous spiders in West Virginia that can seriously harm people. Black widows and brown recluses are both very small and can be deadly, especially to small children. If you are bitten by one of these spiders, you should seek medical attention.

Black widows are native to West Virginia and are easily recognizable from the red hourglass shape on their abdomen. They are not aggressive and rarely bite humans. Brown recluse spiders are not native to West Virginia but could be found in some southwestern counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbniu_0gjla3rX00
Black widow (Courtesy: Tyler C. via Wiki Commons)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJ1Eq_0gjla3rX00
Brown recluse (Courtesy: Annieb81 via Wiki Commons)

For the most part, as long as you leave spiders alone, they will not attack you. While there are other species of spiders that look scary, like the much larger fishing spider, bites from other spiders can be treated by washing the area, applying an ice pack and taking ibuprofen.

Ticks

No one wants to think about it, but if you are spending any time outside, especially around woods or tall plants, you are probably more likely to encounter a tick than anything else. The most common tick in West Virginia is an American dog tick, which can carry Lyme disease. Deer ticks and lone star ticks are also native, according to the WVU Extention office.

Using bug spray can help prevent ticks, but if you’re spending time outside, you should check for ticks regularly. If you find a tick that is already attached, the CDC recommends removing the tick with tweezers by pulling upward with steady pressure. Make sure to remove the mouth part of the tick, and then clean the affected area with alcohol. Do not crush the tick, and dispose of it by flushing it down the toilet.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Study names West Virginia’s ‘perfect day of the year,’ but is it really?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a study, West Virginia’s “perfect day of the year” is coming up later this week, but science says that might be wrong. Based on weather data, Family Destinations Guide says that the perfect day in West Virginia in 2022 will be Friday, July 22. To come to this conclusion, the website chose the day with the most sunshine historically (July 2), the day with the best temperatures on average (Sept. 13) and the longest day of the year (June 21), and averaged them to find a single perfect day.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

Lesser-known facts about Coffindaffer's roadside crosses

SUTTON, W.Va.—One night in 1984, the Reverend Bernard Coffindaffer had an epiphany. God called him, he explained afterward, to erect sets of three crosses across the land to recall Christ's crucifixion at Calvary. He would raise them wherever he could and start nearby—in the foothills west of the Allegheny Mountains in central West Virginia.
SUTTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia 218 closed for tree removal Friday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of West Virginia 218 will be completely closed Friday for tree removal. The road will be closed from CR 17, Paw Paw Road, to US 250 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No traffic will be allowed through during that time. Detours will include CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50) and CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50).
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Black students in WV are suspended twice as often as their white peers. Community leaders aren’t convinced yet another report is the answer

Turan Rush was only 12 when he was suspended from school for the first time. He and his friends, sixth graders at Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, were hanging out in the school lunchroom in 2010 when they started roughhousing. Rush ended up suspended from school for 10 days for play fighting; that experience, he said, taught him at a young age to distrust authority figures like teachers and principals.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia active COVID-19 cases hit a 5 month high

 Active cases of COVID-19 have hit their highest levels in West Virginia in five months. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, there were at least 3,221 ongoing cases in the state Thursday, the highest since 3,339 on Feb. 24. Confirmed daily cases in West Virginia surpassed 480 on Tuesday and Wednesday after […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $18.1 million in ARC grant awards for projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced over $18.1 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grant funding recommendations for 14 projects in communities across West Virginia. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments across the Appalachian region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia. West Virginia’s ARC grant program, which is managed by the State Development Office, provides financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects through a partnership of federal, state, and local participants. “We truly...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Cdc#Snake#The National Park Service
Travel Maven

7 Hidden West Virginia Waterfalls You Must See

A hike through the thick wooded forests of West Virginia can often lead to breathtaking views. From narrow streams that plunge over cliffs to river-spanning crests, there are over 200 waterfalls waiting to be discovered here.
WBOY 12 News

DNR accepting applications for antlerless deer season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced it is now accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the upcoming doe season. Applications for the lottery are due by midnight on Aug. 12. Applicants will be able to see if they received a permit on Sept. 1 through […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF

Heat and humidity dominate the forecast in West Virginia and Ohio

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high heat and humidity in the forecast again. A few clouds could be around in the morning but it will generally be a sunny day. High temperatures of 85 degrees will feel like its closer to 90 degrees. There is a slight chance for a stray shower this afternoon/evening but the day will mainly remain dry.
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites. Harrison County 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Drinks
Government Technology

West Virginia Agencies Impacted by Mainframe Failure

(TNS) — A mainframe failure impacting operations for some parts of West Virginia's government was expected to be repaired by Thursday. The Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Motor Vehicles were among areas of state government affected by a system outage, according to statements released from officials in those departments Wednesday morning. The system initially went down Tuesday.
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Nine COVID-19-related deaths, more than 1,000 new cases added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday as more than 1,000 new positive cases were added. The new virus-related deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,115 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor defrauded at least seven consumers of more than $5,700 in payments for plumbing projects the defendant would never finish. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales, who pretended to be a plumbing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

MAP: How fast are gas prices falling in West Virginia?

(NewsNation) — There’s finally some good news for Americans at the gas pump: The average price for a gallon of regular gas fell for the 35th straight day on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com. But how much you celebrate will depend on where you live. The national average now...
TRAFFIC
wchstv.com

Heat advisory issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Kentucky and Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With heat index values up to 100 expected, a heat advisory has been issued for portions of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The National Weather Service in Charleston said the advisory will extend until 8 p.m. Wednesday in West Virginia for Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson, Lincoln, Roane, Mingo and Boone counties.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Chemical truck wreck closes Interstate in West Virginia

An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
WBOY 12 News

North central West Virginia colleges’ back-to-school plans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The start of the school year is nearing, which means colleges and universities in north central West Virginia are announcing their first days. Whether you want to know when you’re due back on campus, or when your morning commute will get a little longer, here’s what we know about when area colleges and universities are starting back up:
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy