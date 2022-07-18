ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gemma Collins says she’s in a ‘different league’ to her Towie castmates: ‘I’m like an international superstar’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8bGR_0gjlZpfL00

Gemma Collins has said that she is in a “different league” to her former The Only Way is Essex castmates.

Collins was one of the breakout stars of the ITVBe reality series, which she first appeared on as a car salesperson in 2011.

Speaking to The Mirror , Collins said that she had eclipsed the fame of her former castmates and was “in a different league” to them.

‘I’m like an international superstar,” she said. “I’m not being funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all well, but I’m in a different league now, hun. I’ve worked really hard and I’m in a different category now.”

Collins continued: “I don’t mean it flash or stuck up, what I mean is you can’t let your past define your future. I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success.”

Collins left Towie in 2019.

Since first appearing on the show, she has appeared on multiple reality TV series, hosted her own podcast and released a book.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
The Independent

Jessica Alba goes to therapy with daughters so they can tell her ‘what’s not working’ about her parenting

Jessica Alba has spoken candidly about her decision to attend therapy with her two young daughters and revealed that it allows a safe space for her children to tell her “what’s not working about [her] parenting”.The Honest Company founder, 41, who shares children Honor, 14, Haven, 10, and Hayes, four, with husband Cash Warren, opened up about the ways therapy helps her ensure she is parenting successfully in a new interview with Glamour UK.Alba, who previously revealed that she attended mother-daughter therapy with her oldest daughter, says she now goes to therapy with both Honor and Haven. She claims...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Collins
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to modelling for first time since cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has celebrated her return to modelling after previously opening up about a cosmetic surgery procedure she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.On Saturday, Evangelista, 57, shared a photo of herself from a recent Fendi campaign, in which she could be seen wearing multiple pink satin hats and posing with Fendi purses, to Instagram. In the caption, the model revealed that the luxury fashion house will be hosting a “special fashion show” in New York City in honour of the 25-year anniversary of the Fendi baguette bag.“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Ozzy Osbourne snubs Piers Morgan interview after surgery: ‘Now he’s back walking, he’s a diva’

Ozzy Osbourne pulled out of an interview with Piers Morgan at the last minute after telling wife Sharon Osbourne: “I don’t want to do it.” The Black Sabbath lead vocalist was due to appear on Morgan’s TalkTV chat show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Thursday (21 July), but cancelled without warning. If it had gone ahead, it would have been his first interview since undergoing major surgery to correct an issue with his neck stemming from injuries related to his quad bike crash in 2017. Despite having teased the musician’s appearance throughout the episode, Morgan was left having to go...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Hun#Essex
The Independent

‘Taylor Swift is the fourth Haim sister’: Fans react as singer matches with band for surprise London concert

Taylor Swift has been dubbed the “fourth Haim sister” after she made a surprise appearance on stage at the band’s London show on Thursday evening.The American rock trio, comprising sisters Alana, Este and Danielle Haim, were midway through performing their hit track “Gasoline” when they stopped suddenly to introduce Swift.“Wait, you guys. We’re in London, we can’t play London without bringing out a special guest,” Alana told the crowd.“Because not only is this person that I’m about to bring out the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, f***ing amazing person all around, she’s one of our close friends,” she continued, as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Harbour opens up about ‘struggling’ to lose weight for Stranger Things

David Harbour has opened up about his dramatic 34-kg weight loss for the fourth season of Stranger Things in a new Instagram post. The actor, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series, appeared in season four looking visibly fitter to align with his character to being imprisoned in a Soviet labour camp.On Thursday (21 July), Harbour addressed fans who had asked about “Hopper’s physical transformation from season three to season four”, writing that he worked with his personal trainer David Higgins to lose “over 75lbs (34kgs)” for the role. “All told it was a difficult...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy