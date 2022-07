The starting quarterback spot at Texas A&M will be decided among three players in fall camp next month: third year player Haynes King (who was projected to start last season and did so until an early season injury put him on the shelf), five star freshman Conner Weigman, and former LSU transfer Max Johnson. Johnson is the most experienced of the trio, having started 14 games in his first two seasons for the Tigers, compiling 35 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also played well versus the Aggies in two appearances against them as a member of the Tigers' roster. Johnson came off of the bench as a freshman to help LSU to its only score in a 20-7 loss in College Station in 2020 and then rallied the Tigers to a come from behind 27-24 win in 2021 with three touchdown passes and over 300 yards passing.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO