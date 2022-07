At the mansion, Ridge again apologizes for scaring Brooke. She’s just glad it was him and reflects on hurting her ankle and the power going out… she was worried that Sheila would come to get her and is glad he is there — it’s just the two of them in the dark house. Ridge can think of worse places to be. Brooke admits Sheila made her doubt herself and is making her fear for her life. The worst part was seeing him in pain over her kissing Deacon. Ridge vows to always be there for Brooke and knows she would never have kissed Deacon if she was sober. He tends to her ankle and feels bad for not being there and asks, “What would you say if I told you I wanted to come home?” Those are the words Brooke’s been waiting to hear for a very long time. They kiss passionately then agree to take things one step at a time — to live in the moment. They kiss.

