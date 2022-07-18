ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

JLL Brokers $31.9M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

By Taylor Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has brokered the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit apartment complex located...

Related
JLL Arranges $25M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Industrial Project

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $25 million construction loan for Bridge Point South Plainfield, a 189,059-square-foot industrial project in Northern New Jersey. Situated on 20.7 acres, the property will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 50 dock-high doors, 176 car parking spaces and 70 trailer stalls. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Simmons Bank on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Industrial.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
JLL Brokers $50.7M Sale of Multifamily Building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $50.7 million sale of a 101-unit multifamily building located at 740 West End Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Constructed in 1915, the elevator building rises 14 stories and includes six commercial spaces and one superintendent’s apartment. Bob Knakal, Hall Oster, Jonathan Hageman, Paul Smadbeck, Teddy Galligan and Braedon Gait of JLL represented the seller, Wolk Properties, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, Aya Acquisitions.
MANHATTAN, NY
Newmark Arranges $175M in Debt, Equity for Midtown Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has arranged $175 million in debt and equity financing for Park 53, a 129,000-square-foot boutique office building in Midtown Manhattan. The financing consists of a $120 million acquisition loan and $55 million in equity from Acres Capital. The 20-story building was originally constructed in 1991 as the New York City headquarters of Santander Bank. The borrower, a joint venture between ZG Capital Partners and Rialto Capital Management, plans to upgrade the lobby and elevators, activate outdoor gathering spaces and add two amenity centers. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Daniel Fromm, Eden Abraham and Michael Dorfman led the transaction for Newmark.
MANHATTAN, NY

