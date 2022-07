HANCOCK COUNTY — If there was ever a dog who deserved another opportunity at finding a loving, forever home, Chance would fit the bill. After spending 100 days in the Greenfield Hancock Animal Shelter where officials tried in vain to get him adopted, Chance’s luck turned for the better when a few kind souls from the Indiana Department of Corrections Pendleton Correctional Facility walked through the shelter’s door and said they needed an energetic pup.

