Hobbies

There’s A New Wordle Board Game So You Can Play With Friends And Family

By Kaitlin Gates
 4 days ago

If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of people playing Wordle, get ready for a new challenge!

Hasbro has teamed up with the New York Times Games to create a new Wordle board game, so you can play against your friends and family. Wordle: The Party Game puts a spin on the popular digital game by pairing players against each other to solve the Wordle.

In each round, the player chosen as the Wordle Host writes down a “secret word.” Just like the original version, players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Unlike the digital Wordle game, which is played solo with no competition, this time, you’ll be competing with others. The fewer attempts at guessing a word that a player needs, the fewer points they score.

The winner of the game is the player with the fewest points at the end. For ages 14 and older, there are four different ways to play: classic play, fast, timed or teams.

Perhaps the best part of Wordle: The Party Game, however, is that it can be played repeatedly with included dry-erase boards and markers, so you don’t have to play just once per day like the digital version.

Wordle: The Party Game can be pre-ordered now from Amazon or Target. Priced at $20, it will be released on Oct. 1 on Amazon and Oct. 2 at Target, so you can expect to receive it sometime in October.

The board game is, of course, for Wordle fans, but you can play it even if you’ve never played the original version.

Never head of Wordle? It’s a free game that can be played on a computer or phone. Just like the board game, the idea is to guess a five-letter word in six attempts or less. Unlike the board game, there’s a new word every 24 hours and everyone has to guess the same word.

In the original digital version, if the word you guess has a correct letter in the correct place, that square turns green. Any guessed letters that are in the word but are in the wrong spot will see their square turn yellow, while letters that are completely wrong will see their square turn grey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ea4fW_0gjlYDbI00
Adobe

While you wait for the board game to be released, you can play the original Wordle online now.

Will you be ordering Wordle: The Party Game to play with family and friends?

