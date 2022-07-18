ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boil Water Alert: Low water pressure or ‘no water at all’ reported in Blowing Rock

fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Blowing Rock is requesting...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

Related
Go Blue Ridge

New River Conservancy Purchase Becomes "New River Hill Forest"

New River Conservancy has completed purchase of 174 acres in Grayson County Virginia. The tract, now known as the New River Hill Forest, ensures the 174 acres and 2530 feet of riverfront are permanently protected. Prior to the purchase, the land had the potential to become a housing development. Upon...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WFAE

Catawba commissioners cite reasons for rejecting solar farm

Catawba County Commissioners say a proposed solar farm that would have supplied electricity to Wells Fargo was rejected this spring because it doesn't fit the county's vision for the site. Back in April, commissioners unanimously rejected a request by Duke Energy and solar developer NextEra to rezone 635 acres off...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Polk; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Polk County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Marion to 10 miles north of Rutherfordton to 9 miles northeast of Hendersonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Marion, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Glen Alpine, Lake Lure, Polkville, Ellenboro, Lattimore and Mooresboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Blowing Rock
Statesville Record & Landmark

Davis Regional Medical Center begins work to become a specialty hospital

As Davis Regional Medical Center enters its second century, it will transition operations to be a specialty hospital providing inpatient behavioral health services. The need for behavioral health services in North Carolina and across the country is at an all-time high, and Davis will support access for the people who need this specialized care.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 18

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments July 8-14: Choplin’s Restaurant, 19700 One Norman Blvd. – 95 Cook Out, 20220 W. Catawba Ave. – 95 Cool Fish, 21726 Catawba Ave. – 97.5. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 19116 W....
CATAWBA, NC
Mount Airy News

Unstoppable force met by immovable object

“Say NO to Rezoning Sheltontown” signs popped up around Mount Airy in the last few weeks as residents braced for a fight against rezoning and development of the rural community they love. Shelton Church of the Brethren is seen at the corner of Quaker and Westfield Roads. Teramore Development...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 arrested, 3,000+ grams of meth seized in NC drug bust, deputies say

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Caldwell and Burke Counties, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said investigators stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the town of Sawmills after 36-year-old Eric Dale Jones and 43-year-old Roy Morris were […]
wataugaonline.com

Lightning strikes three trees in Boone on Monday

At least three trees in Boone, in two different locations, were struck by lightning during storms on Monday evening. Yolanda Adams said via social media, “At dinner time we heard the loudest thunder ever to the point we all jumped out of our seats. Somehow this lightning hit two of our trees right next to our house.”
BOONE, NC
thewilkesrecord.com

Names of two shooting victims released, probe ongoing

First posted at 4:51 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Two victims of the Sunday morning, July 17, shooting on Hunting Creek Road have been identified by officials with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department. Found deceased at the scene was Sandra K. Shew, 60, of Wilkesboro. Ricky Anderson, 59, of...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy