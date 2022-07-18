ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

987thebull.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll this week, listen all day for Miranda Lambert’s Blue Bird to play. When...

www.987thebull.com

eugeneweekly.com

Oregon22’s Restaurant Flop

The starting gun has fired, but Oregon22’s track and field-loving visitors from around the globe are nowhere to be found in Eugene restaurants. In preparation for the track and field competition that has drawn athletes, media and spectators from around the world, local restaurants stocked up on food and scheduled workers for shifts during the 10-day event. But so far turnout at restaurants has been nonexistent, some restaurant owners say, especially with locals staying at home out of fear of crowded establishments.
EUGENE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Street of Dreams showcase to open in Newberg, McMinnville

Wine Country Tour edition of the Street of Dreams tour starts July 23 this year.Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can soon check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams. The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated to occur in Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase. A total of six exceptional wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this...
NEWBERG, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Vagabond Brewing has permanently closed all locations

Salem, and Portland, Oregon’s Vagabond Brewing has permanently ceased operations and closed all locations. Founded in 2012 by three friends Dean Howes, Alvin Klausen, and James Cardwell, who had all previously served in the Marine Corps together, Vagabond Brewing was the fresh and modern new brewery in Salem when it first opened as a taproom/brewpub in 2014 and later expanded to as many as 4 locations in Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
Sweet Home, OR
Oregon Entertainment
Oregon State
Oregon Lifestyle
Lebanon-Express

Oregon heading into 3rd straight year for 'La Niña,' what that means

Oregon can expect above-normal amounts of rain through the end of 2022 while forecasters call for a third straight year of weather affected by a periodic shift in sea temperatures and prevailing winds. But that doesn’t mean it’s not hot, Pete Parsons, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s lead meteorologist, said...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
klcc.org

Worst of heat wave could spare Eugene

The Willamette Valley is bracing for its first extended heat wave of the summer next week. But forecasters say the Eugene-Springfield area could be spared from the worst of it. The heat will start building on Sunday and will peak mid-week. It’s not expected to approach the scorching highs of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Linn County Fair reports almost 30,000 attendees this year

ALBANY, Ore. -- Good weather, good entertainment and a strong sense of community combined to bring nearly 30,000 people to the Linn County Fair this year, organizers said. The three-day event, which ran from last Thursday, July 14, through last Saturday, July 16, featured rodeo action, live music shows and carnival rides among other attractions. Fair organizers said the fine weather contributed to high attendance, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for all days of the fair. Organizers said attendance blew the 2019 fair out of the water, with only the 2021 fair beating it in numbers.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Miranda Lambert
Trace Adkins
kezi.com

Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Gravel bar on McKenzie River blocks passage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.
#Jamboree
Herald and News

Foster Farms says it has 'no plans' to reopen Oregon chicken plant

CRESWELL, Ore. — Officials at Foster Farms say the poultry company has no plans to reopen its shuttered chicken processing plant here, despite applying with state regulators to renew the facility’s wastewater management permit. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality intends to reissue the permit, which was last...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Burglar captured with community assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A string of calls and reports from local community members helped lead to the arrest of a man suspected in a burglary on Summit Boulevard yesterday, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1:20 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a reported...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR

