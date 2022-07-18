Win Oregon Jamboree 3-Day Passes

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.

