Insurance type, maternal race impact odds of reporting to CPS

Have you ever wondered why one person can smoke cigarettes for a year and easily quit, while another person will become addicted for life? Why can't some people help themselves from abusing alcohol and others can take it or leave it? One reason is a person's genetic proclivity to abuse substances. UNC School of Medicine researchers led by Hyejung Won, Ph.D., are beginning to understand these underlying genetic differences. The more they learn, the better chance they will be able to create therapies to help the millions of people who struggle with addiction.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO