Insurance type, maternal race impact odds of reporting to CPS
MedicalXpress
3 days ago
For children hospitalized with maltreatment, the likelihood of being reported to child protection services (CPS) is influenced by health insurance coverage and maternal race, according to a study published online July 18 in Pediatrics. Rebecca Rebbe, Ph.D., from the Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work at the University of...
In the first year following a stroke, upwards of 1 in 3 people will experience a treatable condition called spasticity that is described as muscle stiffness, pain and difficulty doing activities they were able to do before their stroke. The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, offers updated evidence-based tools and resources for stroke survivors to manage spasticity with their health care team.
Having high blood pressure more than doubled a person's risk for hospitalization from an Omicron-variant COVID-19 infection—even despite full vaccination including a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, in an analysis of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles between December 2021 and April 2022, according to new research published today in Hypertension.
For three decades, people have been deluged with information suggesting that depression is caused by a "chemical imbalance" in the brain—namely an imbalance of a brain chemical called serotonin. However, our latest research review shows that the evidence does not support it. Although first proposed in the 1960s, the...
A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) with potentially fewer side effects compared to other potent painkillers, has been discovered. A team of scientists, co-led by researchers from the School of Life Sciences, University of Warwick, has investigated a compound called BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine), found to be a potent and selective analgesic which is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action and potentially opens a new pipeline for the development of new analgesic drugs.
A new study published in The Journal of Gerontology: Series A found a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty, defined as a recognizable state of increased vulnerability resulting from a decline in function across multiple physiological systems, affects 10–15% older adults and often co-occurs with other health conditions, like depression. Diet is thought to be a major contributor to frailty development. While previous studies established a link between an inflammatory diet—including artificial trans fats (like partially hydrogenated oil), refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats—and the risk of development frailty, this is one of the first studies to try to understand the impact of depression on dietary inflammation and frailty.
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced plans to require tobacco companies to cut the amount of nicotine in traditional cigarettes. It also announced a ban of Juul e-cigarettes in the U.S., saying the company has provided insufficient data about the potential risks of using its products. The changing...
Have you ever wondered why one person can smoke cigarettes for a year and easily quit, while another person will become addicted for life? Why can't some people help themselves from abusing alcohol and others can take it or leave it? One reason is a person's genetic proclivity to abuse substances. UNC School of Medicine researchers led by Hyejung Won, Ph.D., are beginning to understand these underlying genetic differences. The more they learn, the better chance they will be able to create therapies to help the millions of people who struggle with addiction.
Opioid use disorder is a complex and complicated problem in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were a record-breaking 100,306 overdose deaths during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, driven by fentanyl. That's a 28.5%t jump from the year-earlier period. Methadone, buprenorphine and...
The death of a grandmother can have severe and lasting mental health consequences for both her adult children and grandchildren, according to our recently published study. This finding may be surprising, because the death of a grandparent is a normal, even anticipated, part of life. Yet the effects are profound. Losing a grandparent can increase adolescents' risk of having a depressed parent and of having higher depressive symptoms themselves.
Hospitals and homes are havens for germs and disease—but a well-regulated hot water system can prevent the spread of waterborne pathogens, including an emerging infectious disease problem from "superbugs" which can be resistant to most antibiotics. . However, Flinders University experts warn that some drinking water treatment methods may...
Genetic liability to rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with an increased risk for coronary artery disease (CAD) and intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a study recently published in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Shuai Yuan, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues used a Mendelian randomization approach to examine the causality of...
With COVID cases, hospital admissions and deaths resurging, every Australian needs to know what they can do to reduce their risk of becoming seriously unwell. Last week, Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler advised Australians who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell with COVID to consult their GPs and make a plan for what they will do if they are infected.
Short sleep duration is causally associated with an increased risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online June 30 in Frontiers in Public Health. Rui-Chen Gao, from the School of Nursing at Anhui Medical University in Hefei, China, and colleagues examined whether sleep disorders are causally associated with RA. Seven sleep-related traits were selected: short sleep duration, frequent insomnia, any insomnia, sleep duration, getting up, morningness (early-to-bed/up habit), and snoring and 27, 53, 57, 57, 70, 274, and 42 individual single-nucleotide polymorphisms were obtained for these traits as instrumental variables. Outcome variables were obtained from a public genome-wide association study, including 14,361 cases and 43,923 controls of European ancestry. A two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis using inverse variance weighted (IVW), MR-Egger regression, weighted median, and weight mode methods was used to assess the causal correlation between sleep disturbances and RA.
Those widely available COVID-19 vaccinations keeping the majority of the population free from serious illness will not be enough to stop the spread of the virus and its variants, new University of Virginia collaborative research indicates. Just as science has begun to suspect, the shots will need a boost from...
University of Minnesota School of Public Health Assistant Professor Dana Mowls Carroll co-authored a recent commentary in Preventive Medicine on how commercial tobacco policies contribute to inequities, including the unequal and unjust burden of tobacco-related disease and death among racialized populations. The researchers explained that policies allow the continued sale...
Wearable movement-tracking devices may someday be useful in providing early warnings of cognitive decline among older adults, suggest new findings from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The researchers analyzed data from ActiGraph activity monitors, which use an activity-tracking sensor similar to those found in Fitbits...
The latest omicron variant BA.5 is fast becoming dominant worldwide, including in New Zealand and Australia. As it continues to surge, reinfection will become increasingly common and this in turn means more people will develop long COVID. The two most concerning aspects of long COVID are its high prevalence (up...
Against the backdrop of racial tensions across America in late 2020, online platforms became a place of discussion, discourse and even protest. Through this time period, Black adolescents experienced a different effect than their White peers; they more distinctly suffered mental health issues after being confronted with online racial discrimination.
The dementia disorder Alzheimer's disease has a symptom-free course of 15 to 20 years before the first clinical symptoms emerge. Using an immuno-infrared sensor developed in Bochum, a research team is able to identify signs of Alzheimer's disease in the blood up to 17 years before the first clinical symptoms appear. The sensor detects the misfolding of the protein biomarker amyloid-beta. As the disease progresses, this misfolding causes characteristic deposits in the brain, so-called plaques.
Comments / 0