Fort Dodge, IA

State Softball Hits Fort Dodge This Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho’s ready for State Softball? Teams from across the...

Watson’s defensive mindset fitting right in at Iowa State

Those are the words of Iowa State freshman forward Demarion Watson, who met with the media for the first time since joining the program on Thursday. They’re the words of a player who knows exactly what it will take for him to work his way into the Cyclones’ rotation this winter and find his way onto the court with regularity.
AMES, IA
Iowa Announces 2 Football Sellouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contests against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1), scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, are sold out. The announcement was made Wednesday by the UI Athletics Department. The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series...
IOWA CITY, IA
'Rail bikes' attraction opens in Boone Thursday

BOONE, Iowa — Iowans will get a chance Thursday to go on a ride that's the first of its kind in the Midwest. KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh got to try it out earlier this month. Rail Explorers is taking over some of Boone's tracks for a new attraction. The Boone Railroad goes right over part of the Des Moines River Valley known as Bass Point Creek High Trestle.
BOONE, IA
Pilot makes emergency landing in Iowa bean field

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
This city in Iowa is getting aggressive on its parking enforcement

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Starting Monday, the city of Fort Dodge will start cracking down on parking in a new way. Instead of chalking tires to see how long people have been parked in one spot, the city will use a handheld device that recognizes license plates to see if cars are moving within the 2-hour time period permitted.
FORT DODGE, IA
DNR warns water may not be safe at multiple Iowa beaches

POLK CITY, IOWA — Iowans looking to escape the heat this week are being greeted by warnings at nearly a dozen state beaches saying “swimming not recommended” or “swimming discouraged” due to high levels of E. coli in the water. “Routine water quality monitoring is...
IOWA STATE
Iowa town finally getting a new gas station after fires

MAXWELL, Iowa — The town of Maxwell is getting a gas station once again. "New Century FS" just bought the property that used to be a Casey's. In February, there were two fires at the store within a month. A teenager was charged with setting the fires. Casey's said...
MAXWELL, IA
Perry man arrested in Grand Junction brandishing ‘corn knife’

A Perry man was arrested in Grand Junction Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a female with an edged weapon. Richard Allen Keller, 41, of 1305 Sixth St., Perry, was charged carrying a dangerous weapon and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and arrested on warrants for fifth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
PERRY, IA
Well-Known Iowa Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

Iowa is home to some beautiful sights. Nestled between two of America's great rivers (the Mississippi and Missouri) and with plenty of things to see in the middle, the Hawkeye State is a lot more than just rolling fields of corn. That being said, one city, in particular, has the...
Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To November Vehicle Break-In

A Carroll man arrested for motor vehicle burglary and using a stolen bank card was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyson Alan Jackson was charged with third-degree burglary, credit card fraud, and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, all aggravated misdemeanors, following a Carroll Police Department investigation into a Nov. 16 report. Authorities say Jackson used a rock to smash the window of a vehicle and steal the victim’s purse. Later that day, Jackson used the stolen bank card to purchase gasoline from the Glidden Casey’s. According to law enforcement, Jackson was also found operating a 2016 Ford F-150 without permission from the owner. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Jackson pled guilty to only the third-degree burglary charge and was sentenced to two years in prison. However, the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Jackson was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges, and court costs related to the case.
CARROLL, IA
Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
FORT DODGE, IA

