80-year-old Allen Farms sign donated to Brick Historical Society

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Rick Bott, owner of Merri Makers, donated Allen Farms’ 80-year old sign this past week to the Brick Township Historical Society.

Allen Farms was a vegetable and flower farm founded by Herb Allen, which remained in business even after his passing in 1997. At that time Herb’s daughter, Kim Allen-Amos inherited the farm along with her husband Bert Amos. The farm remained in business a while longer.

Realtor of the property where Allen Farms was founded, Peter Benninger, then negotiated the sale of the sign between previous occupant Kim Amos and current occupant Rick Bott.

Mr. Benninger asked Mr. Bott to donate the sign to the Brick Township Historical Society on 521 Herbertsville Road before his death in April. Upon learning of Mr. Benninger’s death, the Merri Makers owner was deeply saddened, according to Jane Fabach, press secretary for the Brick Historical Society. He agreed to donate the sign as suggested by his late friend.

