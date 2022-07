JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said a fight between a couple led to gunfire outside of their home while two small children were inside. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Northeastern Avenue at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. After arriving on the scene, officers said Elijah McDonald and his wife Jessica had been shooting at each other.

JACKSONVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO