PANACEA, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County officials celebrated the reopening of the Woolley Park pier Tuesday morning, after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018. “It has been a very, very long road,” Wakulla County Commissioner Quincee Messersmith said. She said the county has been working on rebuilding the pier since 2019. “It was always one of those things, you know, a subtle reminder of what Hurricane Michael had taken away,” Messersmith said.

