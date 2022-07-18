Obituary & Services: Dusty Eugene Wilder

The Mid-America Music Festival will celebrate its fifth year August 5 – 7, 2022 on the grounds of the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Headlining Friday, Aug. 5 is country music artist, Lauren Alaina. Friday’s lineup also includes country music artists, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Restless Road, and Preston Ary Band. Gates open Friday at 2:30 p.m. with music starting at 3 p.m. Headlining Saturday, Aug. 6 is country music legend, Travis Tritt. Saturday’s country music lineup also includes Jameson Rodgers, Larry Fleet, Frank Ray, Sons of Sterling, Steven Bankey, and the Flatlanders, and Trenton’s local band, Slow Leak. Gates open Saturday at noon with music beginning at 1 p.m. The first several hundred fans to arrive when gates open each day will receive a gift at the ticket booth while supplies last.
