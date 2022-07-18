Obituary & Services: Dusty Eugene Wilder

Betty Jean Tarwater, age 84 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Betty was born on November 18, 1937, the daughter of Arthur Eugene and Evalee (Lumry) Watson in Pattsonsburg, MO. She was a 1955 graduate of Gallatin High School. Betty was a member of First Christian Church for over 60 years and was most recently a member of Lake Viking Church near Gallatin. She married John Meiller Tarwater on March 8th, 1956, in Gallatin. They made their home on the farm until moving to town in 1998. She was the ultimate homemaker. Betty was a quiet person and could listen to people. She was dedicated to taking care of her home, family, and farm. Betty loved crafts, especially crocheting, which she was self-taught. She also loved to read and the Bible meant a lot to her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO