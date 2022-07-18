ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lineville, IA

Obituary & Services: Dusty Eugene Wilder

Cover picture for the articleDusty Eugene Wilder, 66, Lineville, IA passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at a Des Moines, IA hospital. He was born on September 25, 1955, in Corydon, Iowa...

Obituary & Services: Delores June Ewing

Delores June Ewing, 88, (formerly of Lineville, IA) passed away at the Grand Brook Memory Care Center in Rogers, AR on Monday, July 18, 2022. Delores, a daughter of Lloyd Richard and Cleo Agnes (Smith) Dykes was born on January 7, 1934, in Mercer, Missouri. Delores married Wendell Wilson Ewing...
Obituary & Services: Betty Jean Tarwater

Betty Jean Tarwater, age 84 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Betty was born on November 18, 1937, the daughter of Arthur Eugene and Evalee (Lumry) Watson in Pattsonsburg, MO. She was a 1955 graduate of Gallatin High School. Betty was a member of First Christian Church for over 60 years and was most recently a member of Lake Viking Church near Gallatin. She married John Meiller Tarwater on March 8th, 1956, in Gallatin. They made their home on the farm until moving to town in 1998. She was the ultimate homemaker. Betty was a quiet person and could listen to people. She was dedicated to taking care of her home, family, and farm. Betty loved crafts, especially crocheting, which she was self-taught. She also loved to read and the Bible meant a lot to her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Iowa woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Harrison County

An Iowa woman died as the result of a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Thursday morning, July 21st. Twenty-five-year-old Karem Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Harrison County Coroner. Her body was transported to Roberson Polley Funeral Home in Bethany.
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri looks to open new branch in Jamesport

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri has filed for a new branch location on Highway 6 in Jamesport. The branch will be located in a former house at the location which is being modified to accommodate five employees until a larger permanent bank building can be designed and built on the adjoining land to the west. Even though the current facility will be compact in size, it will have a night depository and a drive-up ATM. The bank will benefit existing customers in the area and new customers from a growing community.
Three area students attend Electric Cooperative CYCLE program in Jefferson City

Kennedy Heil of Norborne, Keith Farmer of Polo, and Bridgett Eller of Chillicothe were among the 88 high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held July 13-15, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by Farmers’ Electric Cooperative in Chillicothe.
Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces 37th Annual Chautauqua in the Park

The 37th Annual Chautauqua in the Park will be held September 10-11, 2022 at Simpson Park in Chillicothe, Missouri. This annual event, sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, and presented by Hedrick Medical Center, has a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food.
Students from Trenton and Bethany participate in Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE program

Kayden Jones of Bethany and Serenity Marsh of Trenton were among the ninety-five high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held July 13-15, 2022 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by Grundy Electric Cooperative, Trenton.
Iron Riders to be at Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home historic site today

ICYM the Iron Riders will be at Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site in Laclede today from 4 pm until 8 pm. They will be at the City Park, the historic location of Fort Morgan where members of the all-Black 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps camped 125 years ago during their 1,900-mile bicycle ride from Montana to Missouri.
Chillicothe woman involved in Randolph County crash

A Chillicothe woman was involved in an accident in Randolph County on Monday evening, July 18th that injured a woman from Lancaster. An ambulance took the passenger of a pickup truck, 60-year-old Deborah Pantry of Lancaster, to University of Missouri Hospital with moderate injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Gregory Pantry of Lancaster, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 23-year-old Kaili Ward of Chillicothe.
Rare roadkill spotted twice in Adair County in past week

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — An unusual type of roadkill has shown up in Adair County a couple times in the past week. Nine-banded armadillos, which are not native to this area, have been spotted occasionally in northeast Missouri. One was dead on the shoulder of Highway 6 between Kirksville...
Grundy Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting on August 4th

Grundy Electric Cooperative will host its annual meeting at the Trenton High School in August. Dinner and registration will start on August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm. Registered members will receive a $10 energy credit and bucket. The Marks Family from Jefferson City will provide musical entertainment. The business meeting...
Daviess County I-35 ramps to close for resurfacing on July 21st

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 intersections beginning Thursday, July 21. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Unionville woman charged with being an accessory to involuntary manslaughter

A Unionville woman has been charged with being an accessory to first-degree involuntary manslaughter after an accident in March that killed a 20-year-old. Online court information shows Mary Marie Rouse has also been charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and misdemeanor caused or knowingly permitted a child or ward under age 16 to drive a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10%, and a $5,000 percentage bond was posted. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for August 9th.
Travis Tritt and Lauren Alaina to headline Mid-America Music Festival

The Mid-America Music Festival will celebrate its fifth year August 5 – 7, 2022 on the grounds of the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Headlining Friday, Aug. 5 is country music artist, Lauren Alaina. Friday’s lineup also includes country music artists, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Restless Road, and Preston Ary Band. Gates open Friday at 2:30 p.m. with music starting at 3 p.m. Headlining Saturday, Aug. 6 is country music legend, Travis Tritt. Saturday’s country music lineup also includes Jameson Rodgers, Larry Fleet, Frank Ray, Sons of Sterling, Steven Bankey, and the Flatlanders, and Trenton’s local band, Slow Leak. Gates open Saturday at noon with music beginning at 1 p.m. The first several hundred fans to arrive when gates open each day will receive a gift at the ticket booth while supplies last.
Bright Futures Trenton to hold “Back to School” event

Bright Futures Trenton will hold its Back to School Event next month for students in Grundy County. The needs-based event will be held on August 11th with activities at various locations. School supplies and backpacks will be distributed for Trenton R-9 students at the First Christian Church of Trenton from...
Remains found in Adair County identified

ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Sheriff's office identified the man whose remains were found near Youngstown Trail Sunday. DNA testing has confirmed the remains were those of Stephen G. Munn. As the investigation is on going, the sheriff's office says the person of interest, Jesse Darrell Rongey, 38, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.
