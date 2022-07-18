ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas exhibit features powerful stories from teen Holocaust victim's diary

By Hanna Battah
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - A powerful new exhibit is open at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum inspired by the diary of a 14-year-old Jewish girl living in a Polish ghetto. The story behind the Girl in the Diary exhibit goes back to 1945. That’s when the diary was found in the...

www.fox4news.com

