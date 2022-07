Will fans ever see a reboot of the classic Reba McEntire-led sitcom, Reba? The cast and crew sure hope so, the singer explains in a new interview with the Bobby Bones Show. "We've really been trying to do a reboot of the Reba show," the country icon explains. "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years."

