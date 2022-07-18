Rep. Jody Hice subpoenaed in Georgia election investigation

Tweet

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) has been subpoenaed in his home state to appear before a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Hice was one of 10 congressional Republicans who attended a December 2020 White House meeting to discuss challenging the 2020 election results, according to testimony unveiled by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

New court filings reported by CNN on Monday reveal Hice was served the subpoena last month, but don’t go into detail on what exactly Hice will be asked to testify about.

The congressman has challenged the subpoena, a spokesperson for Hice confirmed in a statement obtained by The Hill on Monday. His legal team is working to fight the subpoena in federal court instead of state court.

Hice posted on Twitter in December 2020: “Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President’s legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress. I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan 6. The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can!”

Several key Trump allies have already been sent subpoenas by the grand jury in Fulton County, Ga., including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and conservative lawyers John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell, as part of its investigation into criminal interference in the state’s 2020 election process.

The Associated Press reported Friday that prosecutors are also considering a subpoena for the former president.

Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Jan. 2, 2021, and asked the top state elections official to “find” votes that would override President Biden’s victory in the state. Raffensperger rejected the request.

Hice ran a Trump-backed campaign for Georgia’s secretary of state office this year and was defeated by Raffensberger in the GOP primary.

Updated: 5:45 p.m.