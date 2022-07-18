Obituary & Services: Sandra Salmon

Sandra Salmon, 73 of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away unexpectantly Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home. She was born August 26, 1948, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Woodson D. and Kathaleen Mable “Kay” (Lewis) Salmon. They preceded her in...
Betty Jean Tarwater, age 84 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Betty was born on November 18, 1937, the daughter of Arthur Eugene and Evalee (Lumry) Watson in Pattsonsburg, MO. She was a 1955 graduate of Gallatin High School. Betty was a member of First Christian Church for over 60 years and was most recently a member of Lake Viking Church near Gallatin. She married John Meiller Tarwater on March 8th, 1956, in Gallatin. They made their home on the farm until moving to town in 1998. She was the ultimate homemaker. Betty was a quiet person and could listen to people. She was dedicated to taking care of her home, family, and farm. Betty loved crafts, especially crocheting, which she was self-taught. She also loved to read and the Bible meant a lot to her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Donna Dianne Richardson, age 78 of Kansas City Northland, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. Dianne was born on March 21, 1944, the daughter of William and Madora (Epperson) Pearce in Kansas City, MO. She was a 1962 graduate of Northeast High School in Kansas City. She married Paul Richardson on May 10th, 1963, at Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City. Dianne was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where she faithfully served and volunteered.
Mildred Elizabeth “Gina” (Newland) Couch, age 92, and resident of Braymer, Missouri, went into the outstretched hands of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her son’s residence in Cowgill, Missouri. On August 31, 1929, Gina was born the daughter of Charley...
Bethany, MO: This year’s Northwest Missouri State Fair won’t be the same without Kathryn Turpin selling popcorn and cotton candy from her booth at the entrance to the grandstand. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Mosaic Foundation in Albany recently received $21,040.55 as a beneficiary of the Robert F. Crockett and Janice S. Crockett Revocable Trust. This gift will be used to support continued quality care in Gentry County. Serena Naylor, Mosaic Foundation, Albany Board of Director’s chair, said the board is thankful for Crockett’s...
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An accident near St. Joseph turned fatal for a Stewartsville man Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol 34-year old John Shea was westbound on US 36 on a Yamaha V-Star when he struck the towed unit of a Freightliner operated by a Kansas driver. Shea was ejected and came to rest in the median. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph where he was pronounced dead.
Activities are planned at the Kidder Park as part of the Kidder Festival on July 29th and 30th. That Friday evening will start with a cake walk at 5 o’clock. There will be a baby show at 6 o’clock and music by Kirk and Mary Lee at 7 o’clock.
(Cameron, MO) – Two Cameron residents were involved in an overnight crash leaving one seriously injured. The accident took place at 2:45 A.M. when a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Neil T. Dodd and another vehicle driven by 44-year-old Florence J. Butcher were Southbound on US-69 Highway. According to the...
COUNTRY CLUB, MO – A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 42-year old Agency resident Kenneth B. Staggs was crossing the southbound lanes of Business Loop 29 at Miller Road in Country Club around 1:15 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 57-year old Ivy Briggs from St. Joseph.
A Chillicothe woman was involved in an accident in Randolph County on Monday evening, July 18th that injured a woman from Lancaster. An ambulance took the passenger of a pickup truck, 60-year-old Deborah Pantry of Lancaster, to University of Missouri Hospital with moderate injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Gregory Pantry of Lancaster, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 23-year-old Kaili Ward of Chillicothe.
Bonnie Hounsom, 91, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Bonnie Rose (Jones) Hounsom was born in Livonia, Missouri, on December 24, 1930, the daughter of Gurney A. and Lola M. (Kimmel) Jones. She attended rural schools in Putnam County and graduated from Unionville High School in 1949. Bonnie taught school at the Fowler school after graduation. She married Marcus Hounsom in Kirksville, Missouri, on September 4, 1954. She and Marcus began married life in Kirksville where Marcus was a student at Northeast Missouri Teachers College and Bonnie worked at the Brown Shoe Factory. They moved to Unionville when Marcus took a teaching job at Unionville High School. They remained in Unionville for the rest of their married life. Bonnie took a job in the Putnam County school district after her youngest began school and worked as “the lunch lady” from 1974 until her retirement in 2014.
An Iowa woman died as the result of a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Thursday morning, July 21st. Twenty-five-year-old Karem Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Harrison County Coroner. Her body was transported to Roberson Polley Funeral Home in Bethany.
The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two brothers are the last residents living in the Heart Mobile Village, after a year of residents leaving the mobile home park to make way for the new Jackson County jail. Gary Schaefer said that he and his brother, Michael, received money to move from...
The shooting death of Taylor Hawkins, 31, of Platte City, remains under investigation. The shooting took place at about 7:42 p.m. on June 28 in the yard of a residence in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane in rural Platte County, authorities say. Major Erik Holland said this week that...
A Weston truck driver suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a rollover accident on Interstate 29. According to the Highway Patrol accident report, 23-year-old Weston resident Alonzo U. Long was driving a 2020 Freightliner southbound on I-29 at the 3.8 mile marker when he attempted to change lanes and the semi over turned.
Kennedy Heil of Norborne, Keith Farmer of Polo, and Bridgett Eller of Chillicothe were among the 88 high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held July 13-15, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by Farmers’ Electric Cooperative in Chillicothe.
ICYM the Iron Riders will be at Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site in Laclede today from 4 pm until 8 pm. They will be at the City Park, the historic location of Fort Morgan where members of the all-Black 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps camped 125 years ago during their 1,900-mile bicycle ride from Montana to Missouri.
