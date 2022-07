The Union County Health Department received notice from the Ohio Department of Health lab that a mosquito pool collected in the southern portion of Marysville has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The sample was collected on July 13 and submitted to the state lab as part of the Union County Health Department’s routine environmental health disease monitoring program. West Nile Virus is carried by mosquitoes and was first found in Ohio in 2001. The bite of an infected mosquito can transmit West Nile Virus to humans. While most people who contract West Nile Virus experience no symptoms or mild illness, about one in 150 people infected can develop serious illness. To protect your family against West Nile Virus and other diseases than can be carried by mosquitoes:

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO