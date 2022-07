There is something new at the DMV Office at 500 West O Street in Lincoln. Deputy Director Julie Maaske tells KLIN News, “We have been implementing a pilot project in the months of June and July. This week we implemented it at the West O Street location here in Lincoln. What we have done is expand our appointment system for all driver’s licensing services. If a person is a new applicant or doing a renewal. If they need a drive test or written test, CDL or a state ID, they can make an appointment to receive that service.”

