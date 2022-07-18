Two Top NXT Stars Getting Called Up Soon?

A top AEW star made his triumphant return to the company during the Fyter Fest Night Three episode of “Dynamite”. After Luchasaurus and Christian Cage scored a quick victory over the Varsity Blonds, the two men celebrated in the ring as Luchasaurus hoisted Cage up on his shoulders. Jungle Boy’s music hit and he came out to a huge pop with a chair in hand. Luchasaurus inserted himself between Cage and Jungle Boy as he made his way down the entrance ramp. The two men stared down one another before Luchasaurus stepped aside, effectively turing on Cage and reforming Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy headed into the ring as Cage sprinted away. Jungle Boy pursued him through the audience, up the steps of the seating bowl, and out into the arena concourse.

