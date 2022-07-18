ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGbK5_0gjlU1fJ00

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHON2

Don’t swim at Queens Bath on Kauai: Here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Swimming at beaches with lifeguards present can be the difference between life or death for some people. The ocean can be a very dangerous place especially if you are not an experienced swimmer. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1950s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police in Iowa arrested one of the men they say was responsible for a terrifying robbery of a woman who had just won a significant amount of money at Prairie Meadows Casino. The victim won two jackpots at the casino totaling more than $10,000,...
DES MOINES, IA
KHON2

KHON2

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy