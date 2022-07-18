ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3M Open returns to normal after two pandemic years

By Joe Hiti
Top golfers from across the world will soon head to Blaine, Minnesota, to tee up for the 3M Open, Minnesota's stop on the professional golf tour.

The field includes players who wrapped up the British Open yesterday, and tournament director Hollis Cavner ensured they all got here as quickly as possible.

"The last guy putts out, we're wheels up on a plane coming straight into Minneapolis," Cavner said. "In a 767 that's loaded with 60 players and their families. Bringing them here to make sure that we have a great field this week."

Cavner joined News Talk 830 WCCO's the Huddle with Pete Najarian and Mike Max to discuss the work done to ensure the world's premier golfers make it to Minnesota.

It has been two years since the tournament was held free of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event will be back at full strength this year.

Cavner shared that not being able to run the tournament as normal was a weird feeling, with it being a strange couple of years on the TPC Course in Blaine.

"The weirdest thing I've ever went through in my life of 30 years doing tournaments," Cavner said, adding that a "hurricane would look good compared to COVID" and that he hopes he never experiences it again.

The 3M Open raises money for Children's Hospital and other local charities, with more than a million dollars in donations in each of the past two years despite pandemic restrictions.

Practices for the tournament are now underway, with the first golfers set to tee off on Thursday.

