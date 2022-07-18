San Francisco bar employee called out for allegedly shoving young female tagger

The young girl was allegedly tagging the bar's parklet. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Anyone who spends time in San Francisco can tell that graffiti culture has a significant presence in the city.

For businesses that often get marked with tags and drawings, this can be frustrating. But one employee at a San Francisco bar may have taken it too far over the weekend.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, a patron of The Alembic at 1724 Haight Street confronts one of the owners after he allegedly witnessed the man push a girl tagging the bar's parklet, as first reported by KTVU.

The video begins with a shot of the parklet, where there are at least two tags on the wood patio. The man shooting the video asks the employee sitting by the door, who allegedly shoved the girl, to speak with the owner. After the man says he is one of the bar's owners, the patron calls him out for pushing a "female onto the ground."

The owner points out she was spray painting their parklet, private property, but the patron responded that it doesn't give him the right to "put your hands on people, and a female at that."

"Dude is like 6'5" and she looked like a CHILD," said the post on Instagram, including that the situation could have been handled in other ways without getting physical.

As the conversation grew more heated, another owner, a woman joined and told the man filming that if he didn’t leave they'd call the police.

The Alembic did not respond to KCBS Radio's request for comment at the time of publication.

But following the video, one of the owners did say that the "majority owner of this bar and I will be taking steps to address this incident. Under no circumstances do I condone violence," according to reporting by KTVU.

The employee allegedly involved in the incident will be offering an apology, the station reported.

"He'll be writing it in his own words," said one of the owners, as reported by the station. "As the majority owner of this bar, I have always desired that it be a safe and welcoming space for all."