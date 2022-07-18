ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco bar employee called out for allegedly shoving young female tagger

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByhJI_0gjlTuis00
The young girl was allegedly tagging the bar's parklet. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Anyone who spends time in San Francisco can tell that graffiti culture has a significant presence in the city.

For businesses that often get marked with tags and drawings, this can be frustrating. But one employee at a San Francisco bar may have taken it too far over the weekend.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, a patron of The Alembic at 1724 Haight Street confronts one of the owners after he allegedly witnessed the man push a girl tagging the bar's parklet, as first reported by KTVU.

The video begins with a shot of the parklet, where there are at least two tags on the wood patio. The man shooting the video asks the employee sitting by the door, who allegedly shoved the girl, to speak with the owner. After the man says he is one of the bar's owners, the patron calls him out for pushing a "female onto the ground."

The owner points out she was spray painting their parklet, private property, but the patron responded that it doesn't give him the right to "put your hands on people, and a female at that."

"Dude is like 6'5" and she looked like a CHILD," said the post on Instagram, including that the situation could have been handled in other ways without getting physical.

As the conversation grew more heated, another owner, a woman joined and told the man filming that if he didn’t leave they'd call the police.

The Alembic did not respond to KCBS Radio's request for comment at the time of publication.

But following the video, one of the owners did say that the "majority owner of this bar and I will be taking steps to address this incident. Under no circumstances do I condone violence," according to reporting by KTVU.

The employee allegedly involved in the incident will be offering an apology, the station reported.

"He'll be writing it in his own words," said one of the owners, as reported by the station. "As the majority owner of this bar, I have always desired that it be a safe and welcoming space for all."

Comments / 6

SammyC2357
3d ago

This situation could definitely been handled differently, if it were me I think I would have doused the small girl tagging my property with boiling oil. 😱

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Man tries to kidnap toddler, assaults mother at Oakland bus stop

A man tried to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop in Oakland, assaulting the child's mother in an attack captured on surveillance camera.Oakland police Thursday asked the public's assistance in identifying the person who tried to take a 2-year-old child at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.Family members told police a stranger came up, threatened them, and tried to kidnap the toddler. After several unsuccessful attempts, the man began to assault the toddler's mother until a good Samaritan came to her aid, police said. The attacker, described as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old, ran from the area. He is about five-foot-ten, 280 pounds and was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt, black pants.Oakland police urged anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance image to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Graffiti#Violent Crime#Ktvu#Kcbs Radio
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
KCBS News Radio

Suspect faces assault charges after SFO stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The man suspected of stabbing a CLEAR employee at San Francisco International Airport earlier this week is facing assault charges in San Mateo County, but his arraignment has been delayed another day. The hearing for 48-year-old Samuel Day was originally scheduled for Wednesday but...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bar employee allegedly pushes girl caught tagging patio

SAN FRANCISCO - A video posted to Instagram shows a confrontation between a San Francisco bar employee and a patron. The employee was confronted after he allegedly pushed a girl who was tagging the Alembic bar patio Saturday afternoon. The video starts after the girl ran away from the scene. It shows a heated argument as the patron said he saw the owner shove a ‘small girl’ to the ground when she was caught spray-painting the patio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed in SFO Terminal 3 baggage claim area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Police are investigating a stabbing incident at the San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning. Officers received a report of a stabbing in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 around 4:55 a.m. in the morning, police said. Police found a male victim with non-life threatening stab...
BERKELEY, CA
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)

Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Orinda. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 24, between Camino Pablo and the St. Stephens off-ramp [...]
ORINDA, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy