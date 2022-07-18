ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Preliminary Uvalde shooting report shows 'multiple systemic failures'

 3 days ago

A preliminary report on the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas was released this weekend. The 77-page report spreads the blame around between various groups, including members of the community who failed to report the shooters' actions, and to the nearly 400 law enforcement officers who waited more than an hour to move in on the shooter.

CBS reporter and Austin Bureau Chief Chris Fox joined KMOX to break down the report.

"It's a long one. It's a gut wrenching report. A lot of it is minute-by-minute of what happened on the day of the shooting," Fox said. "The report described it in one phrase as 'multiple systemic failures.' And it was literally across lines of law enforcement, and of the school district for a culture of non-compliance with safety standards and protocols."

The other systemic failure, he said, was that the family of the gunman missed lots of red flag warnings, including about a year ago when the gunman started referring to himself as a 'school shooter' online and posted pictures of the weapon he planned to use.

The report also shows that, had the police not waited so long to respond, some kids -- like the ones who died on the way to the hospital -- may have survived.

The other problem the report outlines, Fox said, is that the person who was supposed to be the incident commander taking charge of the situation didn't think that was his job, and believed he was just a responding officer.

"So literally 376 officers and 24 different agencies converged on Robb Elementary school that morning, and there was no leader and in the hallways," Fox said. "It was described as chaos -- some of the problems also being that there was no radio communication between the officers in the hallway itself."

Fox said that there is frustration all over the place, and that the combination of systemic failures is unique.

"If this can happen anywhere, it should be one person to blame. This is almost everyone to blame."

