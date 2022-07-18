4 takeaways from the Investing Club's 'Morning Meeting' on Monday

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his top stock picks for three different recession outcomes. "We've got mild, we've got moderate and we've got severe. … . Can we avoid a recession altogether? There's always the chance," but investors shouldn't hold their breath, he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Quarterly earnings report from Bank of America (BAC) was very solid. Revenue rose 6% to $22.79 billion, beating analyst estimates. Loan growth is good. The consumer is amazingly good — don't know if consumer can be slowed down easily. Goldman Sachs (GS) posted profit and revenue that beat analysts'...
CNBC's Jim Cramer breaks down the latest market action during Monday's episode of "Mad Money," which is now broadcast from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He also previewed upcoming earnings reports that are scheduled for later in the week.
Tracy Britt Cool, a former Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) executive, was profiled in the New York Times Co NYT this weekend in “A Warren Buffett Protégée Strikes Out on Her Own,” which takes an in-depth look at Britt Cool’s upbringing and her job working for the famed investor, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks talk about the cheapest stock in their portfolio and why you should buy it if you're not already in it. They also compare a couple streaming service stocks and which one they prefer. Finally, they discuss the latest moves by two megacap tech names.
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson summarized the key debates heading into the Q2 internet earnings season. While recent stories suggest fluid consumer trends, his SMB checks since last earnings suggested meaningful, proactive, downward SMB spending decisions to which these companies have exposure. While he thought Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to buy stock of companies that are adjusting their hiring efforts to fit the economic environment. "It is still ridiculous that anyone is freaking out over these stories, still. These stories about a hiring slowdown, as unfortunate as they are," the "Mad Money" host said.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "Believe it or not, that stock could be cut in half. ... I'd be very careful with that one."
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Eversource Energy: "It doesn't yield enough for me. I spoke with the people of Duke [Energy] last week. I think that's actually a better situation."
Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares are among the market's most expensive stocks priced above $400,000 apiece and therefore it was often one of the least traded well-known companies. So a surge in volume that began over a year ago left many scratching their heads. Now new research released Wednesday has...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Lantheus Holdings Inc: "This stock has been a rocket ship, but it's now a little over-valued." American International Group Inc: "When it comes...
Comments / 0