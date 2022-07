There are few instruments that suit a hot day better than the pedal steel guitar. Based on the laptop guitars of tropical Hawaii, and forged in the blazing sun of the deep south, its distinctive sound is drowsy, languid, frictionless and deliciously hazy. On a standard guitar, you can only really slide notes upwards by bending the strings, but on a pedal steel – using multiple foot and knee pedals – you can also pitch-bend down with ease, which gives the impression of a melody slowly melting, sighing, receding into the distance.

