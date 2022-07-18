ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester fire department honors men, women in promotion ceremony

By Ally Peters
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony Monday morning to honor 14 men and women who were promoted to improved ranking.

The ceremony took place at Monroe Community College where members of the department were promoted to Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief and Executive Deputy Chief.

Chief Felipe Hernandez Jr. says these individuals have put in a tremendous amount of dedication and studying — along with taking a civil service exam and going through interviews. The chief adds ceremonies like this are the best part of the job — because they get to celebrate all the hard work of their team members.

“I am very proud of them, like I said, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get promoted,” Chief Hernandez Jr. said. “They put a lot into it, they’re very respected by their peers and I am looking forward to them moving up and helping us move this great Fire Department forward.”

