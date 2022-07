GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Department of Athletics and the football program mourns the loss of Cedric Skinner. Skinner, a native of Oberlin, La., was a former standout running back at Oberlin High School and played at Grambling State University. He led Oberlin to the semifinals of the state playoffs in 2010 before going on to play three seasons at GSU.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO