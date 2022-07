LOS ANGELES -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s All-Star Game experience was a bit different this year than it was last year. Last year, Ohtani memorably participated in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, started the game on the mound for the American League and was also the leadoff hitter and designated hitter. But Ohtani took a different route for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, as he declined to participate in the Home Run Derby and also decided he didn’t want to pitch in the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO