Rockwall, TX

City of Rockwall splash pads, aerial fountains turned off til further notice

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 3 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX (July 18, 2022) Please be aware that starting today, Monday, July 18, 2022 all City of Rockwall splash pads and aerial fountains at the Harbor and Cemetery will be closed and...

City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Government
Rockwall, TX
Government
County
Rockwall County, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
