City of Rockwall splash pads, aerial fountains turned off til further notice

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerns about water use are starting to get more serious across North Texas. The North Texas Municipal Water District is urging conservation and says some cities are using more than they should be. Two million North Texans right now are being asked nicely to conserve water mainly by limiting outdoor usage. But as this drought continues, we could soon be looking at harsh restrictions so you need to know what you can do now. Plano resident Adrienne Bransky is willing to make sacrifices to help preserve the water supply, even if it means losing her landscaping. "My husband and I have...

